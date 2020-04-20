A health worker holds up a vial containing a sample from a covid-19 swab test of a resident in Dharavi left, Mumbai. On Monday, at least 20 new cases were identified in the crowded locality that is home to 1 million people. Residents have made their own barricades (to stay isolated though food and money are running low. The city municipal body has decided to administer hydroxychloroquine at scale to curb the spread.

Kerala chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan (Mint)

Some states tighten controls, some covid-free for now

The Centre on Monday said the covid-19 situation was “especially serious" in Mumbai, Pune, Indore, Jaipur and Kolkata even as the total number of coronavirus cases crossed 17,600 countrywide. The Delhi government, meanwhile, has increased the number of containment zones to 83; Kerala decided to change its mind about opening up and will stick to all lockdown guidelines issued by the Centre; Manipur chief minister Biren Singh declared that his state was coronavirus-free as both patients had recovered. Goa declared itself the first state free of covid-19 cases in India on Sunday.

Finance ministry releases states’ share of taxes

The Finance ministry has transferred ₹46,038 crore to the states as part of their share in central taxes and duties for April to help them fight the covid-19 pandemic. Uttar Pradesh got the highest amount of ₹8,255 crore, while Bihar, Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra followed with shares ranging from ₹4,600 crore to ₹2,800 crore. Delays in transfers are usually a pain point for states. The Centre is likely to adjust this amount against the actual amount realized once it has a clearer picture of revenue for FY21, which are likely to be affected by the pandemic and the lockdown.

Lockdown rules ease around the world

Even as restrictions were lifted partially in some states in India, around the world governments cautiously opened up businesses after a prolonged closure due to the coronavirus outbreak. South Koreans have started returning to work and to malls, parks and golf courses as the country relaxed social distancing rules. Germany, Norway and Czech Republic lifted some restrictions on Monday. Germany has allowed opening of small retail spaces, car dealerships, cycling stores and bookshops, while Norway has opened nursery schools. Iran has opened intercity highways and shopping centres.

Migrant workers take refuge at a municipal school during a nationwide lockdown in the wake of coronavirus pandemic, (Photo: PTI)

90% stranded migrant workers unpaid during lockdown

Volunteer Group Stranded Workers Action Network surveyed 11,159 migrant workers stuck in 25 states and found 90% were neither paid by employers nor received government rations between 8-13 April. Though the number getting cooked food improved marginally, over 65% have not got food. About 79% of the surveyed are daily wagers who earn on average ₹400 a day.

Gunman disguised as police officer kills 16 in Canada

A man disguised as a police officer has killed at least 16 people, during a 12-hour rampage in different parts of Canada’s rural Nova Scotia province. Bodies have been found at multiple locations, and witnesses told news agencies that the gunman set buildings on fire and shot people as they ran out. Police killed the gunman, a 51-year-old man who owned large properties in the area, after a car chase. Canada’s Public Safety Minister Bill Blair described the incident as “horrific" and said it was “a truly heartbreaking day in Canada".

Vijay Mallya losses appeal against extradition in UK court

Liquor baron Vijay Mallya, who is wanted in India on alleged fraud and money laundering charges amounting to an estimated ₹9,000 crore, has lost a high court appeal in the UK against his extradition to India. He now has 14 days to apply for permission to appeal to UK’s Supreme Court. If he does not apply, he can be extradited to India within 28 days. Mallya, 64, has been on bail in the UK since his arrest on an extradition warrant in April 2017. The hearing in the UK against the order was in February.

Photo: AP (AP)

Air pollution linked to 80% of covid deaths in 4 countries

High levels of air pollution may be “one of the most important contributors" to deaths from Covid-19, new research has found. Scientists at Martin Luther University Halle-Wittenberg in Germany analysed coronavirus deaths in 66 administrative regions in Italy, Spain, France and Germany, and found that 78% of them occurred in the five regions with the most polluted air. They examined levels of nitrogen dioxide, which has been linked lung disease, and which puts people at risk if they contract covid-19. The new research was published in the journal Science Of The Total Environment.

A view of a siphonophore Apolemia, recorded during the Ningaloo Canyons expedition, in deepwater off the west Australian coast March 16, 2020.

World’s longest animal discovered in Australian waters

Scientists exploring the deep sea off Australia’s coast have discovered 30 new marine species, and possibly the world’s longest animal. While exploring underwater canyons near Australia’s Ningaloo reef, they discovered a siphonophore—stringy, jellyfish-like predators that cling together and spread out and function as a single unit—measuring at least 150ft (46m). Each unit, or zooid, cannot survive individually, but together, they become a predator that feeds on plankton, and even fish. They believe this siphonophore may be the longest found so far.

Photo: AP

Go on a South African safari from your sofa

If you're missing the great outdoors, luxury company andBeyond and wildlife broadcaster WildEarth are livestreaming a morning and an evening safari from South Africa’s Greater Kruger park every day in April for free. The game drives, led by experienced guides, take you past impala, giraffes, elephants, hippos, hyenas, leopards and lions. Watch for the stars, female leopard Thandi and male lion Scarface.

