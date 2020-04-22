Wuhan in China’s central Hubei province, where the coronavirus outbreak originated, is slowly returning to normal after 76 days in strict quarantine. A couple pose for their wedding photographer near Wuhan’s East Lake, while partners wearing masks dance in a park next to the Yangtze River. The province had more than 67,000 confirmed cases and over 3,000 deaths.

Mumbai, Pune under lockdown again

A day after it opened up some establishments and e-commerce operations, the Maharashtra government on Tuesday withdrew the relaxations for Mumbai and Pune, which have been the worst hit by the coronavirus outbreak. Maharashtra has now over 5,200 cases, while Mumbai alone recorded 419 new cases. On Tuesday, 19 people died in the state. An order said the government changed its mind as a large number of people began commuting in the two cities on Monday. Provision of essential services will continue as before.

Trump to suspend immigration over covid-19 fears

US President Donald Trump has said he will temporarily suspend immigration to protect citizens’ jobs and against “attack from the invisible enemy", novel coronavirus, even as Americans took to the streets to demand lifting restrictions. Trump tweeted he would sign an executive order to halt immigration, a theme popular with his supporters and the centerpiece of his campaigns. Covid-19-related deaths in the US crossed 42,000, the world’s highest. Trump said earlier the pandemic had strengthened his resolve to restrict access to the US and increase manufacturing at home.

Singapore extends restrictions as cases surge

Singapore has extended partial lockdown by four weeks until 1 June to curb the spread of coronavirus infections in the city-state. The measures, which include the closures of workplaces and schools, were initially set to run until 4 May. Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong said “the number of unlinked cases" has not come down, which suggests a “hidden reservoir" of cases in the community. Though Singapore contained the spread early on, the number of cases has spiked, especially in areas with crowded migrant worker dormitories, as a result of active testing for the virus.

40% of protective gear exported by three countries

China, Germany and the US are the largest exporters of protective products, including masks, sanitizer and spectacles, accounting for 40%. The exports were valued at $135 billion in 2017-19. About 17% came from China, the top exporter, followed by Germany and the US. Since China and US have been hit hard by covid-19 and cut exports, India’s supply is affected.

Chile to issue ‘immunity passports’

Chile's health ministry has said it will issue “immunity passports" to people who have recovered from covid-19. The digital documents will allow people to go back to work. Health experts have criticized it because the assumption is those who recover are immune to the disease, a hypothesis without evidence. Authorities, who plan to use PCR and rapid antibody tests to clear people, will go ahead despite criticism as economists have forecast a 2.5% fall in national GDP in 2020. More than 4,600 people have recovered in the country, which recorded over 10,000 cases and 139 related deaths.

A passenger eats while waiting for a domestic flight at the almost empty Arturo Merino Benitez International Airport in Santiago, Chile (AP)

Spain cancels Pamplona bull run

Spain’s Pamplona bull run, where hundreds of daredevils play a risky game of catch-me-if-you-can with half-tonne fighting bulls, is the latest world famous cultural event to be cancelled as a result of coronavirus. Pamplona’s municipal council decided to call off the event, Spain’s best-known bull running festival held each year between 6 and 14 July, because “the fight against Covid-19 has become a global priority and there is no possible option for such massive festivities." The coronavirus has killed almost 21,300 people so far in Spain, the third-highest official toll after the US and Italy.

Quiet birthday for UK’s Queen as cases cross 125,000

Britain's Queen Elizabeth II had a subdued birthday without all the traditional fanfare and gun salutes when she turned 94 on Tuesday. At Easter, a few weeks ago, she gave a rare televised speech. The UK is among the worst-hit countries in the world, with nearly 17,000 deaths and 125,000 confirmed cases. Earlier in the week, her husband Prince Philip, who will turn 99 in June, made a statement thanking all key infrastructure workers, medical personnel and researchers tackling the pandemic. Their son, Prince Charles, showed mild symptoms of covid-19 and has since recovered.

Britain's Queen Elizabeth II (AP)

Now, emojis to help with social distancing

The World Health Organization and messaging app WhatsApp have launched a series of chat stickers to help people communicate about the coronavirus pandemic. WhatsApp said the “together at home" pack, which includes colourful reminders to wash hands, maintain social distancing and check in on loved ones, was to help users more accurately communicate the thoughts and feelings of lockdown.About a month ago, the Facebook-owned company, which provides one of India’s most popular messaging apps, launched covid-19 health alerts in association with WHO.

It’s peak penguin season; they’re on cape town’s streets

Okay, yes, we’ve been a bit hung up on wildlife for the past few days, but really, it’s hard not to yearn for the great outdoors right now. In Cape Town, a trio of jackass penguins—staying in formation very much like the three from Madagascar—took advantage of the empty streets to waddle around. They were very responsible and stayed on the pavement, for the most part.

