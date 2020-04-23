Iran on Wednesday launched its first military satellite even as it grapples with over 84,000 covid-19 cases. Iran and the US have been at loggerheads since the collapse of the nuclear deal. In its capital, Tehran, meanwhile, citizens under lockdown held impromptu music shows. Mojgan Hosseini, 28, (left) played the qanun, an ancient stringed instrument, while Shiva Abedi, 30, the traditional kamancheh, on the roof of their houses.

Antibody tests suspended; law to protect health workers

The Indian Council of Medical Research has asked states to temporarily stop rapid testing for antibodies to the coronavirus because of concerns over the accuracy of results. Earlier this month, it had approved blood tests for coronavirus antibodies as a faster way to bolster the screening. The Centre, meanwhile, has brought in an ordinance to protect health workers who have been facing violent attacks in the line of duty during the coronavirus pandemic. The non-bailable offence carries an imprisonment from three months to seven years for those found guilty.

Netflix adds record 15.7 million subscribers in Q1

THE COVID-19 pandemic and the subsequent lockdowns across the world have helped Netflix expand its user base. The streaming service added over 15 million paid members to its list in the January-March quarter globally. This brings its overall global subscriber base to 182.86 million. The company, however, said while its membership growth has temporarily accelerated due to home confinement, its international revenue will be less than previously forecast due to the dollar rising sharply. Also, due to the production shutdown, some cash spending on content will be delayed, it said.

US plans to stop issuing green cards for two months

A day after he tweeted that he planned to temporarily suspend all immigration, US President Donald Trump has said the country will stop issuing green cards, or permanent residency documents, for 60 days, which may be extended “based on economic conditions". His forthcoming order will not touch on temporary work visas as it will affect those currently in the US in industries related to the pandemic, such as healthcare workers and labour at food processing plants, CNN reports. Most visa services have already been suspended because of the outbreak.

UPI transactions fall, RTGS shoots up during lockdown

The volume and value of UPI transactions, which were rising for months, dropped in March due to the lockdown, National Payments Corporation of India data shows. Its volume in March fell to 124.68 crore from 132.57 crore in February. IMPS transactions fell in both value and volume in March. Value of RTGS transactions, in contrast, rose 34% in March compared to February (see graph).

Two months after recovery, patients in China test positive

Doctors in Wuhan, where the SARS-Cov2 virus that causes covid-19 first emerged in December, say a number of cases in which people recover from the virus, but continue to test positive without showing symptoms, is a challenge, reports Reuters. The patients tested negative for the virus after recovering, but tested positive again 50 to 70 days later. So far, there have been no confirmations of newly positive patients infecting others, according to Chinese health officials. China has not published figures for how many patients fall into this category.

Berlin marathon, US Spelling Bee cancelled

The finals of the US National Spelling Bee, a favourite among Indian Americans who often take the title, have been cancelled for the first time since World War II due to the coronavirus pandemic. The contest, started in 1925, requires participants to spell some of the English language’s most obscure words and was scheduled for the end of May in Maryland. In Germany, the Berlin Marathon, scheduled for September, has been cancelled after the government said it was banning all events of more than 5,000 people until 24 October.

72-hour livestream to mark 50th Earth Day begins

Environmental groups that planned individual celebrations on the ground have collaborated to host a three-day event that is being streamed live to mark Earth Day’s 50th anniversary. They hope to draw more than 500 million people. The line-up includes speakers Stacey Abrams, Al Gore, Jane Fonda, Joaquin Phoenix and Ai Weiwei, and living room dance parties every evening with musicians Jason Mraz and Angélique Kidjo. Meanwhile, in India, musicians L. Subramaniam, Kavita Krishnamurthy and Abhay K. have created their own Earth Anthem to mark the day.

Geneva hotel opens up for homeless during pandemic

A hotel in Geneva’s Old City has opened rooms and services to the homeless as shelters overflow during the pandemic. More than 30 rooms in the three-star Bel Esperance Hotel are serving as temporary homes for women and unaccompanied minors. When the outbreak began to spread in March, 90% of the bookings were cancelled, and the management decided to put its empty rooms to use. Switzerland has reported nearly 28,000 confirmed covid-19 cases and over 1,100 deaths. Geneva has about 1,000 homeless people. The new residents will stay in the hotel until 1 June for now.

Crash course in climate change

For many, the lockdown is a time to learn new skills or broaden knowledge. Writers from The New York Times are hosting a seven-day crash course to answer the big questions about climate change and explain how world is warming dangerously, why humans are the cause of it, and how a failure to act today will deeply affect the future of the earth.

