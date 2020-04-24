Medical personnel in the covid-19 unit in Liege, Belgium, cheer the discharge of a patient. In New Delhi, President Ram Nath Kovind’s wife Savita Kovind has been putting in hours at a sewing machine at Shakti Haat on the President’s Estate to stitch face masks. The masks will be distributed in several shelter homes of the Delhi Urban Shelter Improvement Board.

No allowance hike for 11 million govt staff, pensioners

The centre on Thursday said it would not raise the dearness allowance and relief component of salaries and pensions for 11.5 million government employees and pensioners between January 2020 and July 2021. This will enable it to create a war chest of ₹1.2 trillion to fight the covid-19 pandemic. Meanwhile, the health ministry has said 12 districts in the country have not reported any new cases in the past 28 days. On 15 April, India had 170 red zones, which is now down to 158. However, in the past 20 days, the number of districts reporting cases has increased from 221 to 429.

Pollution levels touch 20-year low across north India

Pollution levels across north India are at a 20-year low for this time of the year, said scientists from the US National Aeronautics and Space Administration, as India enters the fifth week of a nationwide lockdown. Delhi has finally fallen off the list of the world’s 10 most polluted cities, at least temporarily. The Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) has recorded a 46% reduction in PM2.5 levels and 50% depletion in PM10 concentrations in Delhi. Restrictions on vehicular activity led to a 56% reduction in NO2 and 37% cut in carbon monoxide levels during the lockdown period.

Italy to restart manufacturing, automotive sectors first

Companies in Italy’s manufacturing, construction, fashion and automotive industries will be the first to reopen when the government gradually begins lifting its nationwide lockdown on 4 May, the health minister said. Stores will open in mid-May but restaurants, bars and schools will remain closed far longer to ensure social distancing. European car sales crashed in March, falling to their lowest level in at least 30 years, an indication of the economic damage caused by coronavirus lockdowns. Italy, which went into lockdown first, suffered the biggest drop in car sales, 85% in March.

Remittances to India to drop 23% this year

India’s remittances, money sent home by its workers abroad, are likely to fall 23% from $83 billion last year to $64 billion this year due to the pandemic, according to a World Bank report. Global remittances too are seen declining 20% this year. The projected fall, which would be the sharpest in recent history, is due to a drop in wages and loss of employment of migrant workers.

Many Indian refiners have reduced crude processing as fuel demand drops. (Mint)

Lockdown shrinks fuel demand, refiners cut production

Demand for petrol and diesel in India dropped almost 60% in the first half of April due to the lockdown, and storage facilities of state oil marketing companies are reaching capacity, prompting refiners to cut production. Analysts estimate that oil companies have almost reached their 85 million barrel storage capacity. India could be staring at its own WTI moment, when weak demand and scant storage led to US prices crashing to a historic low. Indian companies estimate that overall demand will be 30% lower in the first quarter of FY21 , and have cut production by 50%.

Hidden outbreaks spread across US before 1 March

Researchers say hidden outbreaks were spreading across the US early in February, long before the country’s first case was officially confirmed, The New York Times reports. Hidden outbreaks were spreading almost undetected in New York, Boston, San Francisco, Chicago and Seattle, according to a model of the spread of the disease by researchers at the Northeastern University. These five cities had only 23 confirmed cases on 1 March, but researchers say there could have been 28,000 cases by then. This means the US could have more cases than the official counts.

Mukesh Ambani is Asia’s richest again after Facebook deal

Reliance Industries’ Mukesh Ambani on Thursday reclaimed the tag of “Asia’s richest person" from Alibaba’s Jack Ma after social networking giant Facebook announced a deal to buy a 10% stake in Jio Platforms, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index. Ambani had lost the title to Ma last month after a steep fall in oil prices and stocks due to the pandemic reduced his net worth by $5.8 billion. After the announcement, Ambani’s fortune rose about $4.7 billion to $49.2 billion. Ambani now has about $3.2 billion more than Ma.

Instagram to add a memorial feature

Instagram is speeding up plans to launch an account memorialization feature, by adding a Remembering banner under a username to signal that a person has died. The company has been working on the update but is rolling it out faster in light of the covid-19 outbreak and the resultant deaths, a spokesperson told BuzzFeed News. More details for the new feature, including when it will be launched, are not available. Currently, family members can request that a deceased person’s account is memorialized by filling a form on the site.

Charles Darwin. (Photo: Getty Images.)

Where Darwin isolated himself for 40 years

In September 1842, Charles Darwin moved to an estate, Down House, about 25km from London, and stayed put, limiting visitors, till his death in April 1882—that’s close to four decades of social distancing and working from home. Explore his study and his garden where he carried out his experiments in an interactive at the University of Cambridge’s Darwin Correspondence Project.

Curated by Shalini Umachandran. Have something to share with us?

Write to us at businessoflife@livemint.com or tweet to @shalinimb