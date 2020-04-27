Mint Lite: Top 10 news and views around the world

For the first time in six weeks, children played outdoors in Spainas restrictions were lifted partially for them on Sunday during the coronavirus outbreak. In Lagos, Nigeria, Sofiat Kolawole, 8, Olatunji Adebayo, 11, and Amira Akanbi, 11, show pictures they drew of what they miss the most while staying home—their school, playing football with friends, and their schoolteacher.

Small shops to open in Delhi, Maharashtra may extend

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold a meeting with chief ministers today to discuss the way ahead in dealing with the pandemic. Meanwhile, Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray on Sunday said 80% of covid-19 patients in the state are asymptomatic, and that his government will decide on extending the lockdown by the end of April. Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal said his government will allow neighbourhood shops to open after the Centre relaxed certain guidelines. He clarified that no such relaxation will be permitted in containment zones.

Delhi court caps test kit at ₹400, 40% lower than ICMR rate

The Delhi high court has capped the prices of rapid antibody testing kits for covid-19 at ₹400 a kit, while observing that all SARS-Cov-2 virus detection tests should be made available at the lowest cost possible. In a dispute between an importer and distributor of kits, the court observed that “public interest must outweigh private gain". The single-judge bench observed that a 61% mark-up on the kits is “much on the higher side". The cost price of a kit is ₹245, and Indian Council of Medical Research has approved a price of ₹600 a kit.

Boris Johnson back at work; Saudi Arabia opens up

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who has been recovering from covid-19 since 12 April, is set to resume full-time work from Monday, foreign secretary Dominic Raab said on Sunday. He said the country is at “a delicate and dangerous stage" and did not take questions on easing lockdown. South Korea’s large churches reopened on Sunday, requiring worshippers to keep their distance and wear masks, after restrictions on religious gatherings were relaxed. In Saudi Arabia, curfews were eased on Sunday, while keeping 24-hour curfews in Mecca and in neighbourhoods previously put in isolation.

Mobility down 85% in cafes, malls across India

Mobility in India has dropped 43% to 85% for a range of activities, including shopping and going to parks, finds Google’s Covid-19 Community Mobility Report based on data till 17 April. The report shows how visits and time spent at different places has changed since the lockdown compared to a baseline period between 3 January and 6 February 2020. Time at home, as expected, has shot up.

The report shows how visits and time spent at different places has changed since the lockdown compared to a baseline period between 3 January and 6 February 2020

650,000 withdraw EPF money under pandemic rules

More than 650,000 workers have withdrawn money from their Employees’ Provident Fund (EPF) savings after the government amended its rules to allow people to take out money during the pandemic. Around ₹2,700 crore has been withdrawn. In last three weeks, an average of 40,000 people have been withdrawing their PF savings every day. The Centre has allowed EPF subscribers to withdraw up to 75% of their PF savings or three months of basic wages and dearness allowance, whichever is lower, under a new pandemic rule to deal with hardship during the covid-19 crisis.

Dress decently, wear masks: Beijing’s new regulations

Beijing has banned “uncivilized behaviour" such as not covering the mouth and nose when coughing or sneezing, the city government said on Sunday, while introducing new rules to improve public hygiene amid the coronavirus outbreak. Citizens must “dress neatly" in public and not go shirtless in hot weather. Rule-breakers will be fined for offences, including not wearing a mask in public. The laws also require public places to set up one metre distance markers and provide separate sets of chopsticks and serving spoons for shared meals.

Pandemic could be ‘watershed in history of surveillance’

Best-Selling author Yuval Noah Harari, who is in lockdown in his home in a small town between Jerusalem and Tel Aviv, has said in an article in the Financial Times that this epidemic could “mark a watershed in the history of surveillance" because it could normalize deployment of mass or “under the skin surveillance" tools. Countries, including his native Israel and China, have upped surveillance on its citizens in a bid to track the virus, and Harari warns against citizens signing away freedoms. The other choice countries face is between “nationalist isolation and global solidarity", he says.

In Paris’ famous Latin Quarter, walls turn movie screens

For the past two weeks, the wall above La Clef theatre in Paris’ famous fifth arrondissement—also known as the Latin Quarter and home to the Sorbonne and bookstores such as Shakespeare and Company—has turned into a makeshift screen for classic films. France is under lockdown until 11 May. Patrons watch from their windows or sit on the empty street—in circles chalked onto the road to maintain social distancing. “We want to cheer up the neighbours in this dark time," Derek Woolfenden, the cinema’s president told AFP. “We want to bring their imaginations out of confinement."

A heart shape banner that reads 'Thanks to the medical staff' is pictured, as a lockdown is imposed to slow the rate of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Paris (Reuters)

Lewis Hamilton, his piano and his pampered bulldog

It's not new but it’s simply adorable. Check six-time Formula One world champion Lewis Hamilton’s Instagram videos of him playing the piano for his dog, Rosoce, who sings along rather mournfully. By the way, his pampered bulldog Roscoe travels the world in a luxury private jet, earns $700 a day as a model, and has 178,000 followers on Instagram.

Curated by Shalini Umachandran. Have something to share with us?

Write to us at businessoflife@livemint.com or tweet to @shalinimb

Share Via

Click here to read the Mint ePaper Livemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated