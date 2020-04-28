Mint Lite: Top 10 news and views around the world

Syrian dancer Yara al-Hasbani, 26, who usually performs in crowded public parks to send messages, now performs at Paris’ deserted grand monuments. The French capital has been in lockdown for nearly six weeks. Meanwhile, workers are refitting the Notre Dame construction site to make it virus-safe and allow clean-up efforts to resume more than a year after a blaze gutted the medieval cathedral.

Some states make case for extending shutdown

At the meeting of chief ministers (CMs) and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Meghalaya CM Conrad Sangma said he would continue the lockdown in his state even after 3 May, with restrictions on interstate and interdistrict movement and relaxation for medical emergencies and essential services. Odisha’s Naveen Patnaik too said the lockdown should continue but made a case for restarting “important economic activities" within states. Uttarakhand’s Trivendra Singh Rawat said business and trade activities should start in a phased manner with a focus on following all precautionary measures.

Apex court tells Centre to lay out its plans for migrants

The Supreme Court has given the Centre a week to respond on whether it has a plan or proposal to help migrant workers stranded by the lockdown return home. Hearing another batch of petitions, it gave the Centre two weeks to place its “policy on record" for a plan for implementing the home ministry’s notification for full payment of wages to employees during the lockdown. Meanwhile, the Delhi high court has directed the Delhi government to ensure that rations are distributed efficiently through the public distribution system “to ensure that no one goes hungry".

Global death toll crosses 200,000; countries reopen

Switzerland, Bangladesh and New Zealand have started lifting curbs to prevent covid-19 even as the global death toll crossed 200,000 and cases breached 2.9 million. Many US states plan to open up this week. New Zealand’s retailers, restaurants, construction sites and schools will reopen today, five weeks after Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern deployed a lockdown. Over 500 garment factories in Bangladesh reopened on Monday after a month-long shutdown. UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who is at work after recovering from covid-19, however, said it was too soon to relax curbs.

India now world’s third biggest defence spender

The pandemic and resultant stress on finances have led to cuts in defence spending. South Korea, the world’s 10th biggest defence spender, has cut its military budget. In India, now the third highest spender after the US and China (see graphic), the defence ministry, which accounts for a seventh of the Centre’s total expenses, will limit its April-June 2020 spend to 15-20% of its annual budget.

India's defence ministry, which accounts for a seventh of the Centre’s total expenses

LIC records best sales in six years

Despite losing the most productive fortnight of the year to the covid-induced lockdown, national insurer Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) managed 25.2% growth in the first-year new business premium in 2019-20, while private players collectively recorded just 11.6%.This means LIC has increased its market share too. Its composite market share in terms of a number of policies and the first-year premium stood at 75.9% and 68.7%, respectively. In terms of new policies, LIC has recorded the best sales in the past six years, selling 21.9 million new policies in FY20.

Robots replace receptionists in Bengaluru hospital

In a world turned upside down by covid-19, where human touch is to be minimized, the first point of contact in some Bengaluru hospitals is now a humanoid. Built by Bengaluru robotics startup Invento, the humanoids collect patient information, including possible exposure the virus, take temperatures and guide patients to counters. In a Boston hospital in the US, Boston Dynamics’ famous robot dog Spot is now traipsing around with a tablet for a face. Spot’s new job is to be an avatar for hospital workers, who speak to patients through the tablet, keeping staffers at a safe distance from the sick.

Uruguay bookstore offers free meals—and a novel

In Montevideo, a bookstore, Diomedes (which looks a lot like Bengaluru’s Blossom bookstore with teetering piles), hasn’t shut its doors but has turned into a soup kitchen providing food to the city’s vulnerable along with a special treat—a book. The store manager said they first added dessert to the free meals as a pick-me-up for those who have been rendered unemployed by the lockdown, and then, as a bonus, decided to let people pick a book for free. More than 100 soup kitchens have sprung up across Montevideo, the capital of Uruguay, which has recorded about 600 confirmed covid-19 cases.

A man poses for a photo holding food he received from a group of neighbors who have formed to help people in need facing hardship in Montevideo, Uruguay (AP)

Tokyo tries to spark joy during lockdown with KonMarie

Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike has a solution to boredom during lockdown: Decluttering with Marie Kondo. She told reporters that the city will share fun videos, including those of the decluttering guru, to keep Tokyo residents entertained at home during the forthcoming Golden Week holidays. A Tokyo official added that other entertainment videos would be available for those who do not wish to spend their holidays clearing out cupboards. Japan is under a nationwide state of emergency with people urged to refrain from travelling. The virus has so far infected over 13,000.

(File photo) Japanese author and creator of the KonMari Method to declutter, Marie Kondo, (Reuters)

99-year-old is the oldest artist to top UK music charts

A few weeks ago, Tom Moore, a 99-year-old British WWII veteran who served in India, shot to fame raising $33 million for health workers by doing 100 laps of his garden. Now, he’s become the oldest person to reach No. 1 on the UK music singles charts. Watch his charming version of the 1945 hit You’ll Never Walk Alone, with Michael Ball and an NHS choir.

