Mint Lite: Top 10 news and views around the world

The games may have been postponed but training for the Olympics continues even as athletes stay home to stay safe. In London, Olympic sprinter Desiree Henry trains at a golf course following the outbreak of the coronavirus disease, while javelin world champion Kelsey-Lee Barber works out in her garage at home, a space she’s now utilizing for training geared toward the next Olympic Games.

Workers spray disinfectant inside the premises a housing society to contain the spread of coronavirus, at Bavdhan in Pune city. (PTI)

Pune City a COVID-19 containment zone till 3 May

The city of Pune has been declared a containment zone for covid-19 until 3 May. Pune municipal commissioner Shekhar Gaikwad issued the order after 84 new cases of covid-19 were detected in the city on Monday, taking the total past 1,300. In Mumbai, 395 new infections were discovered on Monday, and 15 people died. Maharashtra, with close to 9,000 cases, is the worst affected state in the country. Meanwhile, 135 attacks have been recorded on police personnel in Maharashtra during the lockdown and over 500 have been arrested, state home minister Anil Deshmukh said.

Without covid curbs, Sweden’s death rate rises rapidly

The death rate in Sweden has risen significantly higher than many other countries in Europe, reaching more than 21 per 100,000 people, according Johns Hopkins University. In contrast, Denmark has recorded a little more than seven deaths per 100,000 people, and both Norway and Finland less than four. Sweden enforced fewer restrictions than other Nordic countries and people continued to go to schools, restaurants and bars despite the pandemic. Denmark, Norway and Finland are slowly easing restrictions this week.

A man is detained by riot policemen during a protest against Chile's government despite social distancing recommended amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, at Plaza Italia, now known as Plaza de la Dignidad (Dignity square), (Photo: Reuters)

Anti-government protests reignite in Hong Kong, Chile

Police in Chile broke up fresh anti-government protests in capital Santiago, citing rules against gatherings intended to curb the spread of the coronavirus. Protests over deep-rooted inequality erupted in October 2019 over a hike in metro fares, leading to thousands of arrests, but the fast-spreading virus and resultant lockdown had silenced the nightly protests for a while. In Hong Kong too, demonstrators defied social distancing rules to gather at a mall after police arrested 15 prominent pro-democracy figures involved in last year’s protest movement.

Cost of one battle tank can fund 440 ventilators

Sipri, Stockholm, recently released its latest report data on global defence expenditure, which shows that $1.9 trillion was spent on military hardware in 2019, and India is now the third biggest defence spender in the world. Greenpeace analysed the report and looked at what healthcare equipment could be bought with for just the cost of one piece of military hardware (see graphic).

China lab rejects covid-19 conspiracy claims

Claims by conspiracy theorists that the SARS-CoV-2 virus was synthesized in a laboratory in Wuhan, China, have no basis in fact but the origins of the virus are still unknown, Reuters reports, quoting Yuan Zhiming, head of Wuhan Institute of Virology. Last week, US President Donald Trump said his government was investigating if it had originated in the lab. Some conspiracy theories were fuelled by a scientific paper from IIT, since withdrawn, claiming that proteins in the virus shared an “uncanny similarity" with HIV. However, most scientists now say SARS-CoV-2 originated in wildlife.

Volkswagen reopens world’s biggest car factory

Volkswagen reopened the world’s biggest car factory at Wolfsburg in Germany after the coronavirus outbreak forced it to shutdown on 19 March for the longest period in its 82-year history. The carmaker has made 100 changes to the way its plants operate as it tries to restart business without risking the health of thousands of workers, CNN reports. The plant depends on a supply chain spanning 71 countries and 2,600 companies, all dealing with the virus. It expects to build 1,400 cars at Wolfsburg this week, rising to 6,000 next week, or about 40% of the output prior to the pandemic.

Tokyo may not meet new 2021 Olympics deadline

It would be “exceedingly difficult" for Japan to hold the Tokyo Olympics next summer if a coronavirus vaccine has not been developed, Yoshitake Yokokura, president of the Japan Medical Association, said. In March, Japan and the International Olympic Committee announced a one-year postponement of the Games in which Japan has invested $10 billion. On Tuesday, Yoshiro Mori, president of the Tokyo 2020 organizing committee, told Nikkan Sports the Games would be “scrapped" if they could not take place next July. Japan, with over 13,000 cases, is under a state of emergency.

Stay home or dance with the pallbearers, say meme makers

Ghana’s dancing pallbearers—six men in suits, sunglasses and shiny shoes who dance while carrying a coffin to try to buoy mourners—are now inspiration for memes and stay-at-home warnings. From Brazil and the US to France and China, people have been using the videos to send out messages about wearing masks, crowding at supermarkets, washing hands and the folly of protesting against lockdowns. Colombian police mimicked their footwork as they carried a coffin through the city of Quibdó, urging residents to remain indoors: “Stay at home or dance with us."

Broadway’s best in your home

Stars stage and screen put on a virtual concert, Take Me to the World, via Zoom from their homes to celebrate the 90th birthday of legendary Broadway composer Stephen Sondheim. The full concert on YouTube with everyone from Meryl Streep and Mandy Patinkin to Jake Gyllenhaal and Lea Salonga is nearly two and a half hours, but worth watching.

