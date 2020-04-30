Despite more than three million people being infected worldwide, there are still about 30 countries and territories that are yet to report a single case of coronavirus. These include the Comoros, Lesotho, Tajikistan, and tiny island nations in the Pacific such as Nauru, Kiribati (left) and the Solomon Islands (right). Greenland is the only country that rid itself of the SARS-Cov-2 virus that causes covid-19 after curing its 11 patients.

AAI to allow Flights between major cities, state capitals

The airports Authority of India (AAI) has said that limited domestic and international flights will be allowed to operate, probably at 30% capacity, once the lockdown and restrictions on passenger aircraft are lifted. Initially, flight operations will be limited to metros, state capitals and major tier-2 cities, before being gradually scaled up. Airlines and airports are devising their own standard operating procedures to ensure social distancing on the ground and inside aircraft. Flight operations were suspended on 23 March, and a date for resumption is yet to be announced.

India needs ₹65,000 crore for poor Now: Raghuram Rajan

Former Reserve Bank of India governor Raghuram Rajan has said India needs ₹65,000 crore to help the poor affected by covid-19. He was in a video conversation with Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday and said India needs to restart economic activity as quickly as possible to save jobs. “We need to open up in a measured way as India does not have capacity to feed people for long. We have to manage the reopening so when there are cases we isolate them," he said. “There will have to be rethinking on everything in the global economy once the pandemic is under control."

Small wins for some countries: a day without new cases

South Korea on Thursday said that it had no new domestic cases for the first time since 29 February, and just four cases among people who came from outside the country. On 29 February alone, the country had 909 cases, and quickly worked to control the spread with mass testing and contact tracing. Hong Kong on Thursday said it had no new cases for five straight days. The city had more than 1,000 cases overall, and a spike in infections in March. Australia reported just nine new cases on Wednesday, and New Zealand has gone two days with just one new confirmed infection.

75% CXOs haven’t spent on new tools during crisis

They may complain about revenue losses but companies have shifted to, rather than invested in, virtual tools to work from home. Over 75% of CXOs told Deloitte they have not spent extra during the crisis and individual employee productivity has risen 50% with use of Zoom and MS Teams. Google said its tool Meet will soon be free, days after the launch of Facebook Rooms, to counter Zoom.

Embassies in US, UAE open for stranded Indians to return

Indian embassies in the US, UAE, Qatar, Thailand and New Zealand have started online registration for Indian nationals who are stranded in those countries because of the lockdown imposed to contain coronavirus. No date of travel has been announced yet as most passenger flights to India are grounded. “At this stage, the purpose is only to compile information. No decision or details yet on the resumption of flights to India," the embassy in Qatar tweeted. The Indian embassy in the US has started sending emails to community organizations and other Indians who had contacted them.

Rishi Kapoor dies after two-year battle with cancer

Actor Rishi Kapoor, who was diagnosed with leukaemia in 2018, died in Mumbai aged 67. His death comes a day after Irrfan Khan, with whom he shared the screen in D-Day, lost his battle with cancer. In his 50-year career, Kapoor did a range of roles and over time made the shift from a romantic hero to benign paterfamilias, always bringing a touch of impish humour to the characters he played. He made his debut at the age of 16 with Mera Naam Joker (1970), and acted in over 150 films, including Bobby, Amar Akbar Anthony, Chandni,and more recently Kapoor & Sons, shot entirely in Coonoor.

Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg (REUTERS)

Thunberg donates $100,000 to support children

Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg, 17, has donated a $100,000 prize she won from a Danish foundation to Unicef for use during the covid-19 pandemic. “Like the climate crisis, the coronavirus pandemic is a child rights crisis," Thunberg said. “It will affect all children, now and in the long term." The Danish anti-poverty non-profit organization, Human Act, will match the $100,000 donation. Unicef said the funds would help support children impacted by anti-virus lockdowns and school closures, particularly in the fields of “food shortages, healthcare, violence and lost education".

Olive oil is put on a pizza ready to be home delivered, at the Caputo pizzeria in Naples, Italy, (AP)

Ovens fired up again in birthplace of pizza

Wood is burning again in Naples’ pizza ovens, giving a symbolic boost to Neapolitans after a two-month coronavirus lockdown put a pause on production of their favourite food. Pizzerias reopened this week in the birthplace of pizza under restrictions and for home delivery only. Pizzerias in Rome were allowed to operate for delivery service through the lockdown but were banned in Naples out of fear that such a congested city could become a hotspot. With Italy gradually reopening, Naples lifted bans on home deliveries from bars, pastry shops, ice-cream parlours and restaurants too.

Major film festivals unite for 10-day online programme

The world’s top film festivals, including Cannes, Venice, Toronto and Berlin, will participate in a free 10-day virtual cinema programme starting next month. YouTube will host screenings for We Are One: A Global Film Festival beginning 29 May and including feature films, shorts, documentaries and roundtables.

Curated by Shalini Umachandran. Have something to share with us?

Write to us at businessoflife@livemint.com or tweet to @shalinimb

Share Via