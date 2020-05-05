Hundreds of people queued outside liquor stores in New Delhi on Monday as some restrictions were lifted after a 40-day lockdown to contain the coronavirus. Police had a hard time enforcing social distancing rules. For most states, alcohol sales is a large source of revenue. In Srinagar, boatmen ferried rice sacks across the Dal Lake to people who live in the more remote areas of Kashmir.

Migrants struggle to return, row over fares continues

The row over who would foot the bill for the special trains for migrant workers continued on Monday. While the Congress said it would pay, the health ministry used its daily briefing to say the railways was bearing 85% of the cost and states the rest. PTI, citing sources, reported that state governments, barring Maharashtra, were paying fares for the 34 Shramik trains. Last week, a railways circular had asked states to collect ticket fares and hand it over. Meanwhile, in Surat, Gujarat, police fired tear gas at migrant workers, who threw stones and demanded that they be allowed to return home.

EU hosts online fundraiser for covid fight

The European Commission, EU’s executive branch, opened an online pledging conference on Monday to raise at least €7.5 billion ($8 billion) for a coronavirus vaccine. Co-hosts are the UK, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, Norway and Saudi Arabia. The aim is to expedite work on medications, tests and vaccinations that can help combat covid-19. Saudi Arabia already announced it would pledge €457 million ($500 million). UK’s Boris Johnson, who recently recovered from covid-19, is expected to confirm a pledge of €454 million ($495 million).

Hong Kong economy sees worst 3 months on record

Hong Kong’S economy shrank by 8.9% in the first three months of 2020 compared with a year earlier, according to the Census and Statistics Department Hong Kong. This is the worst contraction since the authorities began tracking the data in 1974. Hong Kong’s economy has shrunk faster than during the 2008 global financial crisis or after the Asia financial crisis a decade earlier though it has done well in controlling covid-19 and had just four deaths. The coronavirus pandemic dealt a heavy blow to business activity, already in decline following months of anti-government protests last year.

Biggest fall in global energy demand in 70 years

Full lockdown have pushed down electricity demand by 20% worldwide. Electricity demand is set to decline by 5% in 2020, the largest drop since the Great Depression in the 1930s (see chart), according to the International Energy Agency’s The Global Energy Review. Each month of lockdown on the scale of what’s in place this month reduces annual energy demand by 1.5%, IEA estimates.

Italy, among worst hit by virus, relaxes restrictions

Italy, among the world’s hardest-hit countries, started to relax the longest lockdown in Europe on Monday, allowing about 4.5 million people to return to work after nearly two months at home. Relatives can meet but friends have been told to stay apart and shops will be shut till 18 May. Spain, Nigeria, Azerbaijan, Malaysia, Israel, Tunisia and Lebanon have also eased some restrictions. Half the US states partially reopened over the weekend. The easing comes as the daily rate of new covid-19 cases worldwide has been sitting in a 2-3% range over the past week, down from a peak of 13% in mid-March.

Swiss govt meets in hall, activists demand green plan

Environmental activists delivered a petition to a special session of the Swiss parliament on Monday demanding that a government aid package should promote a “green recovery" from the coronavirus crisis. With some lawmakers wearing protective face masks, parliament convened at an exhibition centre rather than its usual building so members had space to maintain social distancing. Over 22,000 people signed the petition, saying the aid should be used in an environmentally friendly way. They urged government to eliminate the use of fossil fuels, and make society more resilient.

A Swiss flag is pictured on the BERNEXPO centre during the extraordinary session of the Swiss Parliament (Reuters)





Supreme Court reserves orders on 4G services in J&K

The Supreme Court reserved orders on a batch of petitions for restoration of 4G services in Jammu and Kashmir. Services were cut in August 2019, after the Centre abrogated Article 370, and 2G services restored in January. The petitions said faster connectivity was essential for health services during the pandemic and online education. The Centre defended the restrictions, saying they were needed to curb terrorism and cited the Handwara operation over the weekend in which five security forces were killed. On Monday, three CRPF personnel were killed in Handwara in another encounter.

First brown bear in 150 years seen in national park in Spain

A brown bear has been spotted in a national park in northwest Spain for the first time in 150 years. A crew shooting a film in Invernadeiro national park captured the footage of the bear on camera traps. In the grainy clips taken at night, the male bear can be seen foraging for food, engaging in a back-scratching session and running away. “The bear, a male aged between three and five, is the first to be filmed in the area and probably the first to have crossed through the region in the past 150 years," the production company Zeitun Films said in a statement.

Bangalore chorus back in action

About a month after they recorded a social-distanced yet connected Peace Medley, the Bangalore Chorus is back with a new video to cheer people up during lockdown. The choir’s 135 members, ranging from ages four to 70, have now done a cover of Yeh dosti , and have added their own twist to it.

