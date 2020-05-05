Mint Lite | Top 10 news and views around the world

Migrant workers stranded in Rajasthan since 25 March when the nationwide lockdown was enforced have finally made their way out by special trains, and on Tuesday reached their homes in West Bengal. Informal workers have been the hardest hit, and on Tuesday, Centre for Monitoring Indian Economy said the lockdown forced 122 million people out of jobs, and pushed up the jobless rate to 27.1% in April.

Children hospitalized with mysterious illness

Fifteen children have been hospitalized in New York City with a mysterious syndrome, The New York Times reports. This comes a few days after Reuters reported that some children in the UK died from an inflammatory syndrome, which researchers believe is linked to covid-19. The children had symptoms associated with toxic shock or Kawasaki disease, a rare illness in children. Doctors in northern Italy, one of the world’s hardest-hit areas, have reported large numbers of children under age 9 with similar symptoms. Until now, children were believed to have higher immunity to the virus.

Majority returning from abroad bound for kerala

The first two flights from the UAE to India will take off on Thursday with all passengers bound for Kerala, Gulf News reported, quoting the Indian ambassador to the UAE Pavan Kapoor. More than 197,000 Indians wishing to return home from the UAE have registered with the Indian missions there. The external affairs ministry on Tuesday said over 14,800 Indians stranded in 13 countries will be brought back by flights and naval ships from 7 to 13 May in the first phase. The flights will bring an average of 2,000 people back to various Indian states and territories every day for a week.

Billions pledged for vaccine; UK deaths overtake Italy

The UK has overtaken Italy to report the highest official death toll from coronavirus in Europe, with more than 32,000 deaths, figures released on Tuesday showed. The global death toll from the coronavirus pandemic topped a quarter of a million on Tuesday, with the US government predicting a further surge in fatalities even as an international vaccine drive garnered $8 billion in pledges. An online drive backed by WHO pulled in $8.1 billion to support efforts to develop a vaccine. France, Italy, UK, Japan and Canada made the biggest pledges, along with philanthropists Bill and Melinda Gates.

Tariff on hand wash, masks far higher than on medicines

World trade Organization recently eliminated customs duties on 84% of medical products, considering the pandemic. However, tariffs on medicines are far lower than other essentials (see chart) needed in the fight against the virus. Germany, the US and Switzerland supply 35% of medical products, while China, Germany and US export 40% of personal protective products.

A woman wearing a protective mask walks at the Pont des Arts bridge during the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Paris, France (Photo: Reuters)

France discovers its first covid-19 case was in December

French researchers have found that a patient treated in a hospital near Paris on 27 December for pneumonia actually had the coronavirus. China reported the disease to World Health Organization on 31 December, and it was believed to have reached Europe in January. The WHO has now urged countries to investigate other suspicious cases. The French study says a 42-year-old fishmonger was infected “a month before the first reported cases in our country". It does not confirm whether he is France’s “patient zero" and the man, who has recovered, said he had not travelled abroad.

As queues form at liquor shops, states raise prices

Long queues were formed outside liquor stores for the second day. Manufacture and sale of liquor is a major source of revenue for most governments, except Gujarat and Bihar which have prohibition. States, locked down for weeks and providing rations for the vulnerable, have opened up alcohol sales—and raised prices. Uttar Pradesh, the top earner of excise duty, sold alcohol worth ₹100 crore on Monday, while Karnataka’s sales touched ₹45 crore. Delhi announced a 70% “corona fee" on alcohol; Andhra Pradesh, a 75% price hike; and Karnataka, 6% additional excise duty.

Music merch face masks a rage as artists raise funds

Cancelled concerts may have gutted fans and record labels, but merchandise companies have pivoted to sell reusable face masks branded with Ariana Grande, Justin Bieber, Billie Eilish, The Rolling Stones, The Weeknd, Queen, Black Sabbath and Frank Sinatra for $15. Universal Music has a new website where you can buy a mask with your favourite artist’s logo. The company says all profits will go to support struggling musicians. Dave Mathews Band sold 10,000 masks with its logo in a day and proceeds were donated to World Central Kitchen, which provides free meals.

Roadside yoga to save an Australian forest

Residents of a community in New South Wales in Australia are doing yoga by the roadside and protesting in other ways appropriate to lockdown rules in a bid to save their last patch of unburnt bushland from being flattened for a housing project. The site is near Conjola National Park, an 11,000 hectare protected area with lakes and forests, which has been shut from last year after bushfires ravaged the region. A private developer has planned 180 homes near this park, and locals are protesting every day to save the habitat of wildlife, including the greater glider and yellow-bellied glider.

See Holland’s tulips with its head gardener as guide

Every year, since 1857, the Netherlands’ famous Keukenhof garden opens for eight weeks between March and May, with millions visiting to see the tulips. This year, the 32-hectare garden is closed but you can take a virtual tour. Head gardener Stefan shows you his favourite spots, and has some tips for home gardeners too. Check out their YouTube channel, it definitely adds a splash of colour to your day.

Curated by Shalini Umachandran. Have something to share with us?

Write to us at businessoflife@livemint.com or tweet to @shalinimb

Share Via