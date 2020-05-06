Restaurants are serving again in some nations but keeping patrons apart. In Bangkok, Thailand, plastic barriers between tables separate guests even if they’re from the same party, while in Amsterdam, a restaurant experiments with serving food to guests seated in small glasshouses during a try-out of a setup that respects social distancing and abides by government directives to combat the spread of covid-19.

No data breach In Aarogya Setu, says govt to hacker alert

The Centre on Tuesday said there’s been no security or data breach in its coronavirus contact tracing app Aarogya Setu after ethical hacker Elliot Alderson, in a series of tweets, warned that the “privacy of 90 million Indians is at stake" and called it a “sophisticated surveillance system". Alderson earlier flagged privacy concerns about Aadhaar. The Centre said all data is anonymized and encrypted before storage and is deleted in 45 days for non-risk users and 60 days from the date of discharge for covid-19 patients.

Maharashtra drafts private doctors into covid-19 fight

The Maharashtra government on Wednesday issued a notification making it mandatory for all doctors in Mumbai, under age 55 without any co-morbidity, to report for duty to government covid hospitals for 15 days a month. Failure to report will result in medical licences being revoked, it said. Cases in Maharashtra crossed 15,500, with Mumbai and Pune being worst affected. Mumbai and its metropolitan region have 25,000 registered medical practitioners, of which 10,000 work with the government. In Bihar, the government issued show-cause notices to 362 doctors for missing work.

US plans to wind up covid-19 task force

US president Donald Trump is set to disband his covid-19 task force, headed by vice-president Mike Pence, as the country moves into a second phase that focuses on the aftermath of the outbreak. He said the US will probably set up a different group to look into the opening up of the economy. “We can’t keep our country closed for the next five years," Trump said, when asked why it was time to wind down the task force. More than 70,000 people in the US have died from covid-19, the respiratory illness caused by the novel coronavirus. The US death toll is the highest in the world.

How effective is the mask you make at home?

From self-help groups to the First Lady, everyone’s sewing face masks. Not everyone can get an N95 mask that filters out 95% of particles (as small as viruses). Researchers at University of Minnesota found there are differences in the level of protection offered by masks made from different household materials (see chart). But any face covering is better than none to protect yourself and others.

India to export 1,000 tonnes of paracetamol raw material

India will supply Europe with about 1,000 tonnes of the active pharmaceutical ingredient (APIs) for common pain reliever paracetamol, a top exports body said, easing export controls on over-the counter medicines used to cope with covid-19 symptoms. The government in March put a hold on exports of several drugs, including paracetamol, to secure supplies for its citizens after the coronavirus outbreak disrupted the industry’s supply chain globally. Europe has sought up to 800 tonnes of paracetamol APIs every month.

China calls Hong Kong protestors a ‘political virus’

China’s Hong Kong and Macao Affairs Office has called pro-democracy protesters a “political virus" and said “the forces of black violence are destroying the foundation of Hong Kong’s prosperity and stability". Last month, key figures in the protests, which drew millions to the street in waves since June 2019, were arrested, drawing global criticism. Hong Kong’s economy recorded its deepest ever contraction this quarter, dropping 8.9% year on year. The government attributed this to several factors, including the pandemic, adding “the biggest scourge in Hong Kong comes from within".

Tom Cruise to shoot next film in space with NASA

He’s done with seemingly impossible missions on earth and is now headed to space. Hollywood actor Tom Cruise is working on a movie shot in outer space, Nasa said. “NASA is excited to work with @TomCruise on a film aboard the @Space_Station!," Nasa administrator Jim Bridenstine wrote on Twitter.“We need popular media to inspire a new generation of engineers and scientists to make @NASA’s ambitious plans a reality." Hollywood’s Deadline reports that Cruise was working with Tesla and SpaceX entrepreneur Elon Musk to make what would be the first feature film in space.

NYC morgue worker buys a daffodil for every body bag

A forensic technician in a morgue buys bunches of yellow flowers everyday not for her office or herself but for the victims of the SARS-CoV-2 virus whose bodies have been in her workplace. The New York Times reports that Tanisha Brunson-Malone, 41, a forensic technician at Hackensack University Medical Center’s morgue, performs autopsies and oversees funeral home pickups of covid-19 patients who have died. Every day, she walks through the three large trailers with bodies stacked on shelves, which are to be picked up for funerals, and places a flower on each one.

Front row seat to Boyle directing Cumberbatch

It’s been called a monster performance—Frankenstein directed by Academy award-winner Danny Boyle, starring Benedict Cumberbatch and Jonny Lee Miller—and it’s on the National Theatre’s YouTube channel till Friday for free. There’s also Ralph Fiennes and Sophie Okonedo playing Shakespeare’s ill-fated lovers in Antony & Cleopatra.

