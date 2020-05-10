Prime ministers worldwide are looking at ways to restart their economies. India’s Narendra Modi will have a meeting with chief ministers of all states, his fifth since the lockdown was announced in March, this evening at 3pm to discuss the pandemic situation in the country. In the UK, Boris Johnson was set to address the nation on Sunday night about easing restrictions. As a starting point, the UK on Sunday replaced its advice to stay home with a new “stay alert" instruction, which led to Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland saying the new slogan was “ambiguous and meaningless". For the rest of the news you need to know in five minutes before you start your day, here’s Mint Lite.

Dynamo Dresden squad has been put in two-week isolation after two players tested positive for coronavirus

Maradona lends hand in covid fight; Bundesliga team in isolation

Football legend Diego Maradona has raised money for the underprivileged in Buenos Aires, who are struggling in lockdown, by autographing an Argentina national team jersey. “We’re going to get through it," he wrote on the jersey, a replica of the one he wore when he led his country to victory in the 1986 World Cup. In Germany, which has seen protests against covid-19 restrictions all weekend, the Dynamo Dresden squad has been put in two-week isolation after two players tested positive for coronavirus. Bundesliga is scheduled to restart on 16 May, the first European league to play following the shutdown, and this indicates the difficulties in holding team sports during a pandemic.

New Cases In Kerala; Delhi Says 75% Cases Asymptomatic

Kerala reported seven new cases of the coronavirus on Sunday, taking the total number of active cases to 20. Of the seven people who were diagnosed with the virus, two from Thrissur district and one from Malappuram arrived from Abu Dhabi on 7 May, the state said. In Delhi, chief minister Arvind Kejriwal said 75% of coronavirus cases in the national capital were mild or asymptomatic. He said the number of covid-19 deaths were low, though his government later acknowledged a discrepancy in the number of coronavirus deaths reported by hospitals and the numbers it announced.

Ten people were arrested and a police officer injured on Sunday at an anti-lockdown protest in Melbourne

Protests, conspiracy theories in Australi

Ten people were arrested and a police officer injured on Sunday at an anti-lockdown protest in Melbourne, Australia, where about 150 demonstrators claimed covid-19 was a government-engineered conspiracy designed to control the population. Most Australian states have begun easing restrictions, but Victoria has delayed it after an outbreak at a Melbourne slaughterhouse caused a spike in new cases.

Rare syndrome tied to Covid kills 3 children in New York

Three children in New York in the US, have died from a rare inflammatory syndrome believed to be linked to the novel coronavirus, the state’s governor Andrew Cuomo has said, a development that may augur a pandemic risk for the very young, who were considered to be slightly safer than older people. The children tested positive for covid-19 or related antibodies, suggesting a link that was still not fully understood. Cuomo said he was worried about the syndrome that shares symptoms with toxic shock and Kawasaki disease, which included inflammation of the blood vessels.

Change in global annual forest area by decade

178 million hectares of forest lost in 30 years

Earth has lost 178 million hectares of forest since 1990, an area the size of Libya. Big losses in South America and Africa were offset partially by gains in Asia. Rate of loss has decreased due to slower deforestation and forest planting, according to new UN data. We lost 7.8 million hectares per year from 1990 to 2000; 5.2 million per year from 2000 to 2010, and 4.7 from 2010 to 2020 (see chart).

China refutes ‘24 lies by US politicians’ about coronavirus

China has issued a lengthy rebuttal of what it said were 24 “preposterous allegations" by some US politicians over its handling of the coronavirus outbreak, including accusations that it withheld information about the virus and that it had originated in a laboratory in Wuhan. Meanwhile, health authorities in Jilin province in northeast China have reported a new cluster of 11 cases in a town near the Russian border. China has begun to reopen after a widespread lockdown, but small outbreaks have persisted, and the new cluster indicates the difficulties in containing the virus even in countries that have been largely successful in curbing infections.

Hong Kong police break up protests in malls

Riot police in Hong Kong broke up protests in several malls on Sunday, saying demonstrators were violating social distancing rules, as activists launched Mother’s Day flash mob rallies calling for independence. Last year, the city had seven months of protests, but mass arrests and the covid-19 outbreak slowed the pace. Live broadcasts showed police issuing HK$2,000 ($260) spot fines for those allegedly breaching emergency measures banning more than eight people from gathering in public. This comes two days after democratic and pro-China lawmakers got into a scuffle in Hong Kong’s legislature over electing the chairman of a key committee.

Dr Anthony Fauci and Donald Trump (R)

US task force members isolate

Three members of US coronavirus taskforce, including Dr Anthony Fauci, have placed themselves in self-quarantine after contact with someone who tested positive for covid-19. They will continue to work, but via videconferencing. In the US, carmaker Tesla sued California’s Alameda County in an effort to have its factory reopened. Tesla also will move its headquarters out of California and might stop manufacturing at the plant, Tesla’s Elon Musk said.

Classes on TV for Jharkhand students from Monday

For three hours every day, lakhs of students in Jharkhand with limited access to online resources will get a chance to keep up with lessons as Doordarshan will broadcast their classes. The Jharkhand Education Project Council has designed a daily education bulletin, which will be aired from 10am to 12 noon and from 1pm to 2pm on weekdays. Schools in Jharkhand have been closed from 16 March, and the education of about 42 lakh students from Classes 1 to 12 in government schools has been affected.

Penguins befriend seals in lockdown in Japan aquarium

To entertain its locked-down fans, a Japanese aquarium has introduced a group of eight penguins to its tank full of seals so that they “do not bored". Penguins at Yokohama Hakkeijima Sea Paradise always took a 20-minute stroll for exercise, but now their antics are streamed online. It has also introduced an otter to a beluga, two of their most popular animals. Aquarium keeper Nagomi Sato said she posts their videos, “hoping they will offer healing and relieve stress" for those stuck inside due to the virus. A nationwide state of emergency has been imposed in Japan till the end of May.

Curated by Shalini Umachandran

Have something to share with us? Write to us at businessoflife@livemint.com or tweet to @shalinimb

Share Via