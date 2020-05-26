Mint Lite | Top 5 news and views around the world

Japan lifted the state of emergency imposed on Tokyo and other regions since April as the number of new coronavirus cases has dropped to less than 50 a day. Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said on Monday that the crisis is over. His political troubles, however, may be just beginning. Abe’s efforts to curb the outbreak and ease the economic damage have been widely seen as slow and ineffective. He’s been outshone by regional governors, who pressed him to finally call the state of emergency credited with halting the spread of infections for now. During the state of emergency, Japan slipped into recession for the first time since 2015 with two consecutive quarters of negative GDP growth. Analysts expect Japan to suffer a contraction of almost 22% this quarter, the deepest since records began in 1955. The coronavirus crisis has undermined support for his economic stewardship and depleted the resources Abe will need to avert a deep recession and pull off another comeback like ones that made him the country’s longest-serving premier. Some in the ruling Liberal Democratic Party are weighing possible successors, led by former Foreign Minister Fumio Kishida.