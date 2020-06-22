Mint Lite | Women in India at risk of covid-19, Japan drops world cup bid

The markets closed at a three-month high on Monday as pharmaceutical stocks rose with certain covid-19 drugs getting regulatory approval. Last week, the markets were shaky due to the border clash with China, but talks as well as the pharma approvals have eased market tensions. Global oil prices, however, fell on Monday over concerns that a record rise in global covid-19 infections could stall recovery in fuel demand. To help you catch up on the news in five minutes, here’s Mint Lite.

Women in India at risk of covid-19

In countries such as Italy, the US and China, more men than women were infected with and died from covid-19, but a new study has found that the reverse may be true for India. The study, based on covid-19 deaths in India until 20 May, shows that 3.3% of all women contracting the infection in India were dying compared to 2.9% of all men, BBC reports. In terms of infection rates, men were worse affected than women, which is in line with global findings. The study was conducted by researchers in Delhi, Jaipur, Thiruvananthapuram and Harvard’s T.H. Chan School of Public Health. The reasons for this are not clear yet but the gender disparities in India could be a reason for women getting tested and treated later than men. As of Monday, India has more than 4.25 lakh confirmed coronavirus cases, with 14,821 new cases in 24 hours. The number of deaths has crossed 13,500 with 445 new fatalities. More than 2.37 lakh people have recovered so far.

S Korea confirms second wave

View Full Image Photo: Reuters





South Korea said it is in the midst of a “second wave of novel coronavirus infections". Earlier, the Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said South Korea’s first wave had never ended but on Monday, it confirmed these latest outbreaks as a second wave. At the end of February, South Korea reported a peak of more than 900 cases a day, the biggest coronavirus outbreak outside of China. By April, its system of tracking, testing and isolation had ensured that numbers dropped to single digits. It was set to ease restrictions in May when the second outbreak began. South Korea has reported a total of 12,438 cases, with 280 deaths. Meanwhile, in Europe, hospitals are preparing for a second wave of infections as citizens return to normal life. Hospitals are creating a reserve “army of medics", hiring more permanent staff, and retraining medics to deal with covid-19 patients so that they are not caught unawares as they were in February-March.

China, smartphones & IPL

﻿

View Full Image Graphic: Mint

﻿

The IPL governing council is set to review a sponsorship deal with Chinese smartphone brand Vivo this week. A sponsorship deal worth ₹1,320 crore for three years is at stake along with ₹500 crore of on-air advertising by Chinese firms. Chinese smartphone makers, which hold more than 60% of the market share as of Q1 2020 (see chart), are among IPL’s biggest advertisers. Vivo has been paying ₹440 crore a year to BCCI as a five-year IPL title sponsorship fee since 2018. It also invests about ₹150 crore in TV advertising during the two-month T20 tournament. IPL has been postponed due to the pandemic and is expected to be held in October-November this year. Apart from Vivo, Oppo, Xiaomi and OnePlus take premium ad slots spending over ₹500 crore, according to media buyers estimates.

Japan drops world cup bid

﻿

View Full Image Photo: Reuters





The Japan Football Association said on Monday it has decided to withdraw its bid to host the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup as it felt it is unlikely to win the rights to host the tournament. Soccer’s world governing body FIFA is scheduled to announce the host after an online board meeting on Thursday. Japan’s withdrawal boosts the chances of Australia and New Zealand’s joint bid. JFA said international support for Australia and New Zealand’s bid plus the postponement of the Tokyo 2020 Olympics had been factors in the decision. At an online press conference, JFA chairman Kozo Tashima said Japan was trailing when the organization estimated the votes it might win in the voting process to select the host. Colombia is the only remaining competitor to Australia and New Zealand. Earlier in June, Brazil pulled out of the running, citing funding issues due to the pandemic.

Climate change threatens sport

﻿

View Full Image Photo: Reuters

﻿

Climate change threatens the future of sports events, a new report from Rapid Transition Alliance has said, adding that the global sports industry is failing to address emissions. Global sport’s carbon emissions are equivalent to that of a country the size of Angola by lower estimates, and Spain at upper estimates, CNN reports. A quarter of English league football grounds can expect flooding each year by 2050, while one in three British Open golf courses will be threatened by rising sea levels. It will get harder to host the Winter Olympics because of rising temperatures. Extreme weather events, linked to rising temperatures, have already affected major sports events around the world: Typhoon Hagibis wreaked havoc in Japan and at the 2019 Rugby World Cup, while in Australia, smoke from bushfires disrupted the Australian Tennis Open earlier this year. In India, severe air pollution has often led to delays and postponement of cricket matches.

Subscribe to newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via