Mint Lite | Women in India at risk of covid-19, Japan drops world cup bid

In countries such as Italy, the US and China, more men than women were infected with and died from covid-19, but a new study has found that the reverse may be true for India. The study, based on covid-19 deaths in India until 20 May, shows that 3.3% of all women contracting the infection in India were dying compared to 2.9% of all men, BBC reports. In terms of infection rates, men were worse affected than women, which is in line with global findings. The study was conducted by researchers in Delhi, Jaipur, Thiruvananthapuram and Harvard’s T.H. Chan School of Public Health. The reasons for this are not clear yet but the gender disparities in India could be a reason for women getting tested and treated later than men. As of Monday, India has more than 4.25 lakh confirmed coronavirus cases, with 14,821 new cases in 24 hours. The number of deaths has crossed 13,500 with 445 new fatalities. More than 2.37 lakh people have recovered so far.