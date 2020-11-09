Mint Lite | World’s green tilt, Silence in Latin America & others

Heavy smog continued to envelope the national capital region, raising risks of coronavirus to residents. Government data on Monday showed that Delhi’s overall air quality index, including the concentration of PM2.5 particles, remained above 400 for five consecutive days. The PM2.5 particles are known to cause severe respiratory difficulties and can cause even more harm to people with covid-19. One can hope for some relief though, as the National Green Tribunal on Monday ordered a ban on firecrackers during Diwali in cities battling poor air quality.

View Full Image According to WHO, children have milder covid infections than adults, but those with underlying conditions can be at a higher risk of serious illness.

1.States mull school reopening

With most classes being conducted online for over seven months, states have now started discussion whether it is safe to reopen schools or not. The Tamil Nadu government has called for a discussion with parents of school children to decide on a reopening date. This comes a week after it had announced its decision to start physical classes for students of class 9 onwards from Nov 16. The education department in Maharashtra too is considering reopening schools from classes 9 to 12 starting Nov 23. Schools would have to follow safety precautions, including reduced number of students per class and use of sanitizers and masks in the premises. Arunachal Pradesh, for example, has announced that students will wear khadi masks to school once classes resume from Nov 16. According to WHO, children have milder covid infections than adults, but those with underlying conditions can be at a higher risk of serious illness.

2. World’s green tilt and OPEC

The world’s largest economies, and in turn, the biggest polluters are accelerating their move away from fossil fuels. Japan aims to be carbon-neutral by 2050, when it achieves net zero carbon emissions by increasingly powering its businesses by hydrogen. The world’s fifth-largest polluter would need an investment of more than $400 billion if hydrogen is to account for two-fifths of its energy needs. China, the world’s largest source of carbon dioxide responsible for 28% of global emissions, aims to achieve carbon-neutrality a decade later than Japan. The pandemic has crippled the global economy, hurting demand for crude oil. To the dismay of major oil exporters such as the OPEC countries, the world’s green tilt, spurred by climate-change imperatives, will cause irreversible damage to their economies. International crude oil prices is also likely to remain depressed.

View Full Image Brazilian President Jair Bolsonao, often dubbed 'the Trump of the Tropics' for his populist, off-the-cuff style, has kept silent on Trump’s loss.

3. Silence in Latin America

Joe Biden’s victory, or Donald Trump’s defeat, in the US presidential election may be a done deal. In his victory speech, Biden may have called for healing and an end to “a grim era of demonization". World leaders may have congratulated Biden. Our own Prime Minister Narendra Modi may have hailed Biden’s “spectacular victory". But two of his Latin American friends continue to hold out. Brazilian President Jair Bolsonao, often dubbed “the Trump of the Tropics" for his populist, off-the-cuff style, has kept silent on Trump’s loss. Likewise, President Andrés Manuel López Obrador of Mexico, along the border of which Trump had pledged to erect a concrete wall to stem the flow of illegal immigrants and drugs, has so far refused to congratulate Biden, contending he would wait until the legal challenges over the vote were resolved. Trump and the two Latin leaders are united by some surface similarities: They dislike wearing masks during the coronavirus pandemic, whose mishandling cost Trump his re-election.

View Full Image There are approximately 45 vaccines undergoing trials at the moment with Pfizer, Moderna and AstraZeneca being hailed as favourites to win regulatory approvals this year.

4. Investors bet big on vaccine hope

INVESTORS ARE banking on a return of consumer confidence now that the US elections are over, and have shifted focus to an imminent covid-19 vaccine. Investors are looking beyond an expected “excitement rally" and at longer-term beneficiaries and short-selling opportunities. There are approximately 45 vaccines undergoing trials at the moment with Pfizer, Moderna and AstraZeneca being hailed as favourites to win regulatory approvals this year. Some investors are also hoping that a vaccine could trigger a payoff from shorts in stocks pumped up by the pandemic, such as some technology firms. Meanwhile, Indians are reportedly the keenest on getting vaccinated whenever it is available, even as people in 10 out of 15 countries showed a growing reluctance about getting vaccinated, according to a World Economic Forum/Ipsos survey survey.

5. LGBT couples fight for visibility

LGBT couples in China are seeking recognition in the national census. The country decriminalized homosexuality in 1997. However, same sex marriage is still prohibited by law and activists have been fighting for their right to matrimony. They are urging LGBT couples to respond to census questionnaire, mentioning ‘partner’ instead of just ‘roommate’. LGBT Rights Advocacy China, the NGO behind the campaign, hopes that this action would help LGBT couples gain visibility in China. China began its census operations last week, counting the nation’s 1.4 billion people. Conducting a census during the time of a global pandemic can be challenging. Therefore, the nation has made it possible for citizens to respond by scanning a QR code on a mobile device. Along with that 7 million census officials would also go door-to-door to record information. The once-in-a-decade census will conclude by December end.

