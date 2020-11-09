Mint Lite | World’s green tilt, Silence in Latin America & others

With most classes being conducted online for over seven months, states have now started discussion whether it is safe to reopen schools or not. The Tamil Nadu government has called for a discussion with parents of school children to decide on a reopening date. This comes a week after it had announced its decision to start physical classes for students of class 9 onwards from Nov 16. The education department in Maharashtra too is considering reopening schools from classes 9 to 12 starting Nov 23. Schools would have to follow safety precautions, including reduced number of students per class and use of sanitizers and masks in the premises. Arunachal Pradesh, for example, has announced that students will wear khadi masks to school once classes resume from Nov 16. According to WHO, children have milder covid infections than adults, but those with underlying conditions can be at a higher risk of serious illness.