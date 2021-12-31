Mint Lounge wins two 2021 Red Ink Awards

Bakshi, who worked with Mint Lounge till February 2021, received the award for her narrative, long-form report on the country’s women farmers, fighting to be seen and heard for a share in land or government benefits and finding space in policy documents. The face of the farming community tends to be male, and this report explored women’s role in these communities against the backdrop of the farmer protests, which began in 2020.

