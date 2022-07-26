Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Mint Morning Digest: 5G spectrum auction, ITR filing deadline, Axis Bank and more

Mint Morning Digest: 5G spectrum auction, ITR filing deadline, Axis Bank and more

5G spectrum auction: The bidding will begin at 10 am and continue until 6 pm.
2 min read . 08:02 AM ISTLivemint

  • Ahead of market opening read top business news, equity market precursors, and economic and banking news updates from India and across the world for 26 July, 2022

5G spectrum auction starts today: DoT expects to generate 1,00,000 crore

Four companies, including Reliance Jio and Bharti Airtel, are scheduled to bid for the 72 GHz of radiowaves that are up for grabs in the 5G spectrum auction, which will start on July 26. On Tuesday, the bidding will begin at 10 am and continue until 6 pm. According to Department of Telecom (DoT) sources, the length of the auction will depend on the actual demand for radiowaves and the tactics used by different bidders. Read more

Sterlite Power awaits favourable equity markets for 1,250 cr IPO

Vedanta Group unit Sterlite Power Transmission Ltd is waiting for market conditions to turn favourable before it launches a planned initial public offering (IPO) worth 1,250 crore. Read more

What are the key factors to consider before investing in NFOs?

New fund offers, or NFOs, are the flavour of the season. That could be the reason why asset management companies (AMCs) have launched 16 NFOs recently. Read more

World's fastest growing economy mulls to diversify from oil

World's fastest growing economy Guyana is mulling to use its new found oil and gas wealth to fund investments in other sectors that will reduce its dependence on hydrocarbons, its President Mohamed Irfan Ali said during a trip to the USA. Read more

ITR filing: Over 3 crore income returns filed so far; govt refuses to extend July 31 deadline

The last date to file income tax return (ITR) for FY 2021-22 is approaching fast, just 6 days left. The income tax department continues to urge taxpayers to file their returns on time to avoid inconvenience. So, all those who are still waiting for the deadline to extend, should file their ITR soon as this year the government is not in a mood to extend the deadline beyond July 31. Read more

Axis Bank spots liquidity mispricing in corp loans

Intense competition among banks to grab a share of the corporate loan pie has led to some amount of mispricing of liquidity, said Rajiv Anand, deputy managing director at Axis Bank. Read more

