The Department of Telecom in a note announced the extension of the due date of the payment of the spectrum fee. The spectrum fee for the recently concluded can be submitted now till 17 August. The decision of extension was taken on account of the bank holiday in Maharashtra circle on the previous date of 16 August. Read More Here.

Govt may cancel solar park allocations on slow progress

The ministry of new and renewable energy (MNRE) will review the status of solar parks where developers have failed to make significant progress and may even cancel their allocations, two officials aware of the development said. Read More Here.

Adani’s ₹57k cr bet on alumina, iron ore units in Odisha

The Adani group on Thursday said it will be foraying into the alumina and iron ore business with an investment of up to ₹57,575 crore. The company will set up a 4-million metric tonnes per annum (MMTPA) integrated alumina refinery unit and a 30-MMTPA iron ore (value-added) project in Odisha, it said in a statement. Read More Here.

Liquor lobby says ICRIER put foreign interests first

India’s leading alcoholic beverage lobby has accused economic relations think tank ICRIER of favouring foreign interests in India’s sovereign trade agreements, particularly the one concluded this year with Australia, a charge ICRIER dismissed as baseless and preposterous. Read More Here.

‘JSW Sports IPO likely by 2025’

JSW Sports is celebrating the success of India’s 61-medal tally at the recently concluded Commonwealth Games. The JSW group company sent 21 athletes to the games, including Sakshi Malik, Neeraj Chopra and Bajrang Punia, who returned with 13 medals. In an interview, Parth Jindal, founder-director, JSW Sports, said he wants to scale operations and become India’s first publicly-listed sports entity by 2025. JSW Group not only owns for-profit sports franchises such as Delhi Capitals in the Indian Premier League, Bengaluru FC in the Indian Super League and Haryana Steelers in the Pro Kabaddi League, through JSW Sports, it also runs the not-for-profit Inspire Institute of Sports (IIS) to nurture sports stars. Read More Here.

Govt diverts gas from industries to IGL, MGL to balance CNG, cooking gas rates

The Central government will be diverting some of the natural gas from industries to city gas operators like Indraprastha Gas Ltd in Delhi and Mahanagar Gas Ltd of Mumbai to check the spiralling CNG and piped cooking gas prices. Read More Here.

COVID-19 Update: Corbevax likely to be available at vaccination centres from today

Hyderabad based-Biological E Ltd (BE)'s recently approved heterologous Covid-19 vaccine Corbevax is expected to be available as a booster dose on the COWIN App in both public and private vaccination centres from 12 August, the firm said on 11 August. Read More Here.

Delhi Police issues traffic advisory for I-Day. Check which roads will remain closed here

As the 75th Independence Day celebrations approaches, the Delhi Police on Thursday issued traffic advisory, in order to prevent traffic snarls or halt on the 15th of August in the national capital. Read More Here.

India's first Hydrogen electric vessel likely to be delivered by April next year

India's first indigenous Hydrogen-fueled electric vessel is likely to be delivered by March-April next year, said Chairman and Managing Director of Cochin Shipyard Limited (CSL) Madhu S Nair as reported by new agency ANI. Read More Here.