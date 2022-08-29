Mint Morning Digest: Adani-NDTV tussle, new conditions in DESH bill, and more

Mint Morning Digest: Adani-NDTV tussle, new conditions in DESH bill, and more2 min read . 07:59 AM IST
Read top business news, equity market precursors, and economic and banking news updates from India and across the world for 29 August, 2022.
The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) has in internal consultations concluded that there is no bar on RRPR Holding Ltd, a promoter entity of news broadcaster New Delhi Television Ltd (NDTV), from allotting shares to Adani Group, three people with direct knowledge of the regulator’s thinking said. Read more
The government has decided to curb exports of maida, semolina and wholemeal aata to check rising prices ahead of the festive season. This comes after a ban on exports of wheat on 13 May and wheat flour—or atta—last week. Read more
Investors could get fast-tracked clearance from the Competition Commission of India (CCI) for mergers and acquisitions within 20 days of being informed of the deal, if the watchdog does not form an adverse first impression. Read more
Conditions related to minimum employment and production are likely to be added to the proposed Development of Enterprise and Service Hubs (DESH) Bill, which aims to overhaul special economic zones, as part of the department of commerce’s plan to accommodate the revenue department’s concerns. Read more
Hyundai Global Motors Co. Ltd has withdrawn from the production-linked incentive (PLI) scheme for advanced chemistry cell battery storage after the South Korean automobile major clarified it had nothing to do with the company that bid for the ₹18,100 crore government scheme. Read more
Top-rated companies are selectively shifting to the bond market for their borrowing needs, cutting their reliance on banks, as the bond market offers lower interest rates and easier terms. Read more
