Mint Morning Digest: Adani's offer to NDTV, Indian ‘agent’ in Twitter and more

Mint Morning Digest: Adani's offer to NDTV, Indian ‘agent’ in Twitter and more1 min read . 08:00 AM IST
Read top business news, equity market precursors, and economic and banking news updates from India and across the world for 24 August, 2022.
Gautam Adani, Asia’s richest man, signalled serious intent for a play in India’s media and entertainment industry as his companies acquired a 29% stake in broadcaster NDTV Ltd and launched an open offer to acquire an additional 26% from shareholders, as mandated by law. Read more
A former Twitter Inc security chief has alleged that the Indian government forced the social media firm to put a government agent on the payroll, according to a whistleblower disclosure with US regulators. Read more
Apple Inc. plans to begin manufacturing the iPhone 14 in India about two months after the product’s initial release out of China, narrowing the gap between the two countries but not closing it completely as some had anticipated. Read more
India’s gold jewellery exports to the UAE rose by a sharp 42% in two months of a free trade pact coming into effect in May with its offer of duty free access on jewellery to the Gulf nation. Read more
Uber has no plan to exit or reorganize its India mobility business, the US-based ride-hailing giant’s India and South Asia president Prabhjeet Singh said, amid speculation that it is looking to transfer ownership of its India operations. Read the edited excerpts from an interview HERE.
Russia hasn’t been amenable to overtures by Indian state-run firms in acquiring the stakes of Western energy majors in Russian oil and gas assets after their exit from the sanctions-hit nation, said a top Indian government official aware of ongoing deliberations. Read more
