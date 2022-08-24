Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / News / India /  Mint Morning Digest: Adani's offer to NDTV, Indian ‘agent’ in Twitter and more

Mint Morning Digest: Adani's offer to NDTV, Indian ‘agent’ in Twitter and more

Adani has acquired a 29% stake in broadcaster NDTV Ltd.
1 min read . 08:00 AM ISTLivemint

Read top business news, equity market precursors, and economic and banking news updates from India and across the world for 24 August, 2022.

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Adani acquires 29% stake in NDTV, launches open offer

Gautam Adani, Asia’s richest man, signalled serious intent for a play in India’s media and entertainment industry as his companies acquired a 29% stake in broadcaster NDTV Ltd and launched an open offer to acquire an additional 26% from shareholders, as mandated by law. Read more

Indian ‘agent’ put on Twitter payroll

A former Twitter Inc security chief has alleged that the Indian government forced the social media firm to put a government agent on the payroll, according to a whistleblower disclosure with US regulators. Read more

Apple plans to make new iPhone 14 in India

Apple Inc. plans to begin manufacturing the iPhone 14 in India about two months after the product’s initial release out of China, narrowing the gap between the two countries but not closing it completely as some had anticipated. Read more

Gold jewellery exports to UAE up 42%

India’s gold jewellery exports to the UAE rose by a sharp 42% in two months of a free trade pact coming into effect in May with its offer of duty free access on jewellery to the Gulf nation. Read more

Uber has no plan to quit mobility business

Uber has no plan to exit or reorganize its India mobility business, the US-based ride-hailing giant’s India and South Asia president Prabhjeet Singh said, amid speculation that it is looking to transfer ownership of its India operations. Read the edited excerpts from an interview HERE.

Indian firms await Russian nod on bid to acquire stakes

Russia hasn’t been amenable to overtures by Indian state-run firms in acquiring the stakes of Western energy majors in Russian oil and gas assets after their exit from the sanctions-hit nation, said a top Indian government official aware of ongoing deliberations. Read more

