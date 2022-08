The union government has reduced the windfall tax on sale of locally produced crude oil to ₹13,000 per tonne. Read More Here.

Inflation peaked in April: Report

Inflation has peaked in April this year and the momentum is expected to come down as per projection, said Reserve Bank of India in its August bulletin on Thursday. Read More Here.

RBI paper bats for gradual ceding of government control from banks

Adopting a “big bang" approach to privatisation of public sector banks would do more harm than good, said an article published by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Thursday, instead batting for a more gradual withdrawal of state control. Read More Here.

Tax officials told not to summon CEOs, CMDs ‘routinely’

The Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC) has told field officers to be judicious while exercising their power of issuing summons to senior officials of companies such as chief executive officers (CEOs), chairman and managing directors (CMDs) and chief financial officers (CFOs), showed an official order issued late on Wednesday. Read More Here.

Centre urges telcos to firm up 5G launch plans

The Centre has asked telecom service providers to firm up their 5G launch plans, given that now they have the required airwaves. Read More Here.

Why mutual funds favour financial services but slash IT exposure

Mutual fund managers increased their holdings of financial services, industrials, and consumer discretionary stocks, sectors that are most likely to benefit as economic activity and consumer demand pick up in India, data for July showed. Read More Here.

Government may fine e-scooter makers for fires

The Union government may impose monetary penalties on electric scooter makers over suspected use of unsafe batteries that caused fire incidents, an official aware of the matter said. Read More Here.

SC gives Centre 10 days to reply in pharma freebies case

The Supreme Court on Thursday directed the Centre to file a reply on holding pharmaceutical companies accountable for providing freebies to doctors. This is in response to a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) filed by the Federation of Medical and Sales Representatives Association of India which alleged that pharma companies induced doctors to prescribe their medicines. The Centre has to file their reply in 10 days. The matter will be taken up for hearing on 29 September. Read More Here.

'Dahi-Handi' to be recognised as sport in Maharashtra: CM Eknath Shinde

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on 18 August announced that 'Dahi-Handi' will now be recognised as an official sport in the state. He also said that "Pro-Dahi-Handi" competitions will be introduced in the state. Read More Here.