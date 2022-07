Union government on Wednesday cleared a ₹1.64 trillion revival package for debt-ridden state-owned telecom company Bharat Sanchar Nigam Ltd., (BSNL) and a ₹26,316 crore scheme for extending fourth generation telecom services (4G) to close to 25,000 remaining villages, Communications and Electronics and Information Technology minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said at a briefing. Read More.

Big cotton exporter India likely to turn into net importer soon

Record low production twinned with a sharp surge in domestic demand may see India turn into a net cotton importer in FY23 from being one of the largest exporters.

How the big Fed interest rate hike can affect your finances

Higher mortgage rates have sent home sales tumbling. Credit card rates have grown more burdensome, and so have auto loans. Savers are finally receiving yields that are actually visible, while crypto assets are reeling.

Google, MapMyIndia announce 3D maps for Indian cities

Google launched its Google Street View mapping product in India on Wednesday, capitalizing on the government's new geospatial policy. Shortly after Google's announcement, homegrown MapMyIndia, unveiled a product called Real View Maps, which provides "360-degree panoramic street view" and also includes a 3D Metaverse Maps Service.

Cognizant Q2 net profit up 12.7%, lowers full-year guidance

Nasdaq-listed Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. reported a 12.7% rise in net profit to $577 million for the June quarter from $512 million a year ago, on the back of a 9.5% rise in revenue in constant currency from the year-ago period to $4.9 billion.

Cabinet approval for Competition Amendment Bill

The Union cabinet led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday cleared a Bill to amend the two-decade-old Competition Act, aiming to reform the competition regulation ecosystem, a person familiar with the development said on condition of anonymity.

Future of mobility in focus

The Mint Mobility Conclave will take place in the city today, bringing together leading minds working at the forefront of mobility. The event will see participation from top policy makers, industrialists, startup founders, public officials and Mint's editorial leadership who will debate and discuss the future of mobility as seen from India.

Can monkeypox outbreak be stopped? What WHO says

Amid a surge in cases, the World Health Organization (WHO) director-general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus on Thursday said that the monkeypox outbreak can be stopped if the infected countries, communities and individuals aware themselves about the disease and take the necessary steps to stop its transmission from spreading among the people.

Qualcomm cites alarm of sales slowdown from cooling smartphone demand

The US chip supplier Qualcomm Inc on 27 July forecast fourth-quarter revenue below Wall Street targets bracing for a difficult economy and a slowdown in smartphone demand which may hurt its mainstay handset chip business.