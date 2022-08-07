Mint Morning Digest: Connection between WazirX-Binance, wheat exports and more

The OnePlus 10T, which was unveiled a few days ago and is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC, is now available for purchase in India. The OnePlus 10T is available in Moonstone Black and Jade Green colors with two memory options - 8GB/128GB and 12G/256GB, priced at ₹49,999 and ₹54,999 respectively. Read More Here.

