Mint Morning Digest: Connection between WazirX-Binance, wheat exports and more

Mint Morning Digest: Connection between WazirX-Binance, wheat exports and more2 min read . 08:08 AM IST
Read the top business news, equity market precursors, and economic and banking news updates from India and across the world for 7 August, 2022.
The connection between WazirX-Binance: A timeline of events as they unfolded
Celebrated in 2019 as the first acquisition in the Indian crypto space, the relationship between the two entities is now in question as the ED has frozen funds of cryptocurrency exchange WazirX. Read More Here.
World’s need for wheat spawns new group of nimble exporters
Bottlenecks at Australia’s biggest wheat export terminals have opened up opportunities for innovators who are using lines of smaller ships and fleets of trucks to get more supplies onto global markets craving grain. Read More Here.
Canara Bank hikes lending rate by 50 basis points. Loan EMIs to go go up
Canara Bank has hiked its repo rate linked lending rate by 50 basis points (bps) to 8.30 per cent. the new lending rates will come into effect from today, August 7. Read More Here.
Monkeypox update: ICMR-NIV reveals virus strain A.2 in 2 UAE-returned travellers
The Indian Council of Medical Research-National Institute of Virology on 6 August analysed two monkeypox cases of travellers who had returned from the UAE. Read More Here.
PM Modi to chair 7th NITI Aayog's Governing Council meeting today
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold the seventh meeting of the Governing Council of Niti Aayog at Rashtrapati Bhawan Cultural Centre in New Delhi on Sunday. Notably, this would be the first in-person meeting of the Governing Council since July 2019, according to news agency ANI. Read More Here.
Elon Musk challenges Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal to public debate on bots. Read here
Elon Musk on Saturday took to Twitter to challenge Twitter Inc Chief Executive Officer Parag Agrawal to a public debate about the percentage of bots on the social media platform. Musk wrote in a tweet, “let him prove to the public that Twitter has <5% fake or spam daily users!" Elon Musk also started a Twitter poll asking netizens whether less than 5% of Twitter daily users are fake/spam or not. Read More Here.
Indian Army to establish 5G network along borders for high-speed data
The Indian Army is looking to establish a 5G network along the border to improve communication and get a high-speed data network for operational requirements. Read More Here.
India all set to witness ISRO's maiden SSLV-D1/EOS-02 mission
The countdown to the launch of India's first Small Satellite Launch Vehicle (SSLV) carrying Earth observation satellites and student satellites has begun at 2:26 on Sunday, the Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO) said. Read More Here.
OnePlus 10T is now available for purchase in India. Check price, other details
The OnePlus 10T, which was unveiled a few days ago and is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC, is now available for purchase in India. The OnePlus 10T is available in Moonstone Black and Jade Green colors with two memory options - 8GB/128GB and 12G/256GB, priced at ₹49,999 and ₹54,999 respectively. Read More Here.
