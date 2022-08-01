Mint Morning Digest: HDFC Bank to raise 2.7 trillion, repo rate may go up

Mint Morning Digest: HDFC Bank to raise ₹2.7 trillion, repo rate may go up1 min read . 08:06 AM IST
Read the top business news, equity market precursors, and economic and banking news updates from India and across the world for 1st August, 2022.
Read the top business news, equity market precursors, and economic and banking news updates from India and across the world for 1st August, 2022.
HDFC Bank Ltd is likely to raise at least ₹2.2 trillion from public deposits and corporate bonds, and an additional ₹50,000 crore from similar papers to meet capital requirements and other pre-requisites stipulated by the regulator for its merger with India’s largest mortgage lender and parent Housing Development Finance Corp. Ltd, two people directly familiar with the bank’s plan said. Read more
HDFC Bank Ltd is likely to raise at least ₹2.2 trillion from public deposits and corporate bonds, and an additional ₹50,000 crore from similar papers to meet capital requirements and other pre-requisites stipulated by the regulator for its merger with India’s largest mortgage lender and parent Housing Development Finance Corp. Ltd, two people directly familiar with the bank’s plan said. Read more
The Reserve Bank of India’s monetary policy committee (MPC) may raise the benchmark repo rate by 35-50 basis points at its meeting this week, a Mint survey of economists showed, amid central banks worldwide raising borrowing costs to cool prices. Read more
The Reserve Bank of India’s monetary policy committee (MPC) may raise the benchmark repo rate by 35-50 basis points at its meeting this week, a Mint survey of economists showed, amid central banks worldwide raising borrowing costs to cool prices. Read more
Reliance Industries Ltd’s retail arm is scouting for as many as 200 senior executives, vice-president level and above, with annual salaries of ₹1 crore or more and thousands of other junior and mid-level executives, recruiters said. Read more
Reliance Industries Ltd’s retail arm is scouting for as many as 200 senior executives, vice-president level and above, with annual salaries of ₹1 crore or more and thousands of other junior and mid-level executives, recruiters said. Read more
Indian Railways plans to increase the speed of the new version of the Vande Bharat Express train to 180kmph this year from 160kmph. The train is expected to run at speeds of 220kmph by 2025 and subsequently faster at 260kmph, on par with the speed of most European high-speed trains. Read more
Indian Railways plans to increase the speed of the new version of the Vande Bharat Express train to 180kmph this year from 160kmph. The train is expected to run at speeds of 220kmph by 2025 and subsequently faster at 260kmph, on par with the speed of most European high-speed trains. Read more
Beginning August 1, 2022, many banks will need the Positive Pay System (PPS) for cheques issued for ₹5 lakh or more. Such cheques will be turned down by your banker if you don't offer Positive Pay confirmation. The banks may refuse to clear such cheques if the PPS rules are not followed. Read more
Beginning August 1, 2022, many banks will need the Positive Pay System (PPS) for cheques issued for ₹5 lakh or more. Such cheques will be turned down by your banker if you don't offer Positive Pay confirmation. The banks may refuse to clear such cheques if the PPS rules are not followed. Read more