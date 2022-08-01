Mint Morning Digest: HDFC Bank to raise 2.7 trillion, repo rate may go up

HDFC Bank to raise ₹ 2.7 trillion for merger

HDFC Bank Ltd is likely to raise at least ₹2.2 trillion from public deposits and corporate bonds, and an additional ₹50,000 crore from similar papers to meet capital requirements and other pre-requisites stipulated by the regulator for its merger with India’s largest mortgage lender and parent Housing Development Finance Corp. Ltd, two people directly familiar with the bank’s plan said. Read more