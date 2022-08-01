Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / News / India /  Mint Morning Digest: HDFC Bank to raise 2.7 trillion, repo rate may go up

Mint Morning Digest: HDFC Bank to raise 2.7 trillion, repo rate may go up

HDFC Bank Ltd is likely to raise at least 2.2 trillion from public deposits and corporate bonds. Photo: Reuters
1 min read . 08:06 AM ISTLivemint

Read the top business news, equity market precursors, and economic and banking news updates from India and across the world for 1st August, 2022.

HDFC Bank to raise 2.7 trillion for merger

HDFC Bank Ltd is likely to raise at least 2.2 trillion from public deposits and corporate bonds, and an additional 50,000 crore from similar papers to meet capital requirements and other pre-requisites stipulated by the regulator for its merger with India’s largest mortgage lender and parent Housing Development Finance Corp. Ltd, two people directly familiar with the bank’s plan said. Read more

Repo rate may go up by 50bps: Mint poll

The Reserve Bank of India’s monetary policy committee (MPC) may raise the benchmark repo rate by 35-50 basis points at its meeting this week, a Mint survey of economists showed, amid central banks worldwide raising borrowing costs to cool prices. Read more

RIL’s retail arm on a hiring overdrive

Reliance Industries Ltd’s retail arm is scouting for as many as 200 senior executives, vice-president level and above, with annual salaries of 1 crore or more and thousands of other junior and mid-level executives, recruiters said. Read more

India’s  indigenous  bullet  train  plan  on  track

Indian Railways plans to increase the speed of the new version of the Vande Bharat Express train to 180kmph this year from 160kmph. The train is expected to run at speeds of 220kmph by 2025 and subsequently faster at 260kmph, on par with the speed of most European high-speed trains. Read more

Your bank may refuse to clear cheques after today

Beginning August 1, 2022, many banks will need the Positive Pay System (PPS) for cheques issued for 5 lakh or more. Such cheques will be turned down by your banker if you don't offer Positive Pay confirmation. The banks may refuse to clear such cheques if the PPS rules are not followed. Read more

