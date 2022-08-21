Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Readse-paperNewslettersIFSC Code Finder NewMintGenieFor You
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.
Sign out
e-paper
OPEN APP
Home / News / India /  Mint Morning Digest: India wheat imports, cotton supply shrinks and More

Mint Morning Digest: India wheat imports, cotton supply shrinks and More

India exported 1.8 million tonnes of wheat to a dozen-odd countries, including Bangladesh and Afghanistan, after banning wheat exports. mint
2 min read . 08:19 AM ISTLivemint

Read top business news, equity market precursors, and economic and banking news updates from India and across the world for 21 August, 2022.

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Govt likely to import wheat months after PM Modi’s vision of feeding world

Govt likely to import wheat months after PM Modi’s vision of feeding world

Less than four months after Prime Minister Narendra Modi boldly declared that India was ready to 'feed the world' after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, the government needs to consider grain imports. Read More Here

Less than four months after Prime Minister Narendra Modi boldly declared that India was ready to 'feed the world' after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, the government needs to consider grain imports. Read More Here

The world’s cotton supply keeps shrinking, hit by drought, heat

The world’s cotton supply keeps shrinking, hit by drought, heat

Extreme weather is wreaking havoc upon virtually all of the world’s largest cotton suppliers. Read More Here.

Extreme weather is wreaking havoc upon virtually all of the world’s largest cotton suppliers. Read More Here.

Board of debt-free multibagger stock fixes record date for dividend.

Board of debt-free multibagger stock fixes record date for dividend.

With a market valuation of Rs. 623.83 Cr., Indraprastha Medical Corporation Limited is a small-cap company that engages in the healthcare industry. A variety of diagnostic and medical services are provided by this Delhi-based healthcare organisation, which runs under Indraprastha Apollo Hospital. Indraprastha Medical Corporation Ltd., according to Value Research, is a debt-free company, which may sound interesting to investors. Read More Here

With a market valuation of Rs. 623.83 Cr., Indraprastha Medical Corporation Limited is a small-cap company that engages in the healthcare industry. A variety of diagnostic and medical services are provided by this Delhi-based healthcare organisation, which runs under Indraprastha Apollo Hospital. Indraprastha Medical Corporation Ltd., according to Value Research, is a debt-free company, which may sound interesting to investors. Read More Here

Adani likely to launch nearly 31,000 cr open offer for ACC, Ambuja next week

Adani likely to launch nearly 31,000 cr open offer for ACC, Ambuja next week

Adani Group is likely to launch an open offer next week for acquiring a 26% stake in Swiss-based firm Holcim's Indian listed subsidiaries ACC and Ambuja Cements. If fully subscribed, Adani will pay nearly 31,000 crore under the open offer. Earlier this week, market regulator Sebi granted approval for the open offer. Read More Here.

Adani Group is likely to launch an open offer next week for acquiring a 26% stake in Swiss-based firm Holcim's Indian listed subsidiaries ACC and Ambuja Cements. If fully subscribed, Adani will pay nearly 31,000 crore under the open offer. Earlier this week, market regulator Sebi granted approval for the open offer. Read More Here.

New issue of sovereign gold bond scheme opens tomorrow. 10 things to know

New issue of sovereign gold bond scheme opens tomorrow. 10 things to know

The issue price for the next tranche of Sovereign Gold Bond Scheme (SGB) 2021-22, which will open for subscription for five days from Monday, has been fixed at 5,197 per gram of gold, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) said on Friday. Read More Here.

The issue price for the next tranche of Sovereign Gold Bond Scheme (SGB) 2021-22, which will open for subscription for five days from Monday, has been fixed at 5,197 per gram of gold, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) said on Friday. Read More Here.

Odisha floods: Admin issues alert in Mayurbhanj and Balasore

Odisha floods: Admin issues alert in Mayurbhanj and Balasore

With incessant heavy rains and subsequent water release from Jharkhand's Galudih barrage led to river Subarnarekha keeps swelling in Odisha, the state government on 20 August put on alert the administrations of Mayurbhanj and Balasore as possibility of a major flood in the two districts. Read More Here.

With incessant heavy rains and subsequent water release from Jharkhand's Galudih barrage led to river Subarnarekha keeps swelling in Odisha, the state government on 20 August put on alert the administrations of Mayurbhanj and Balasore as possibility of a major flood in the two districts. Read More Here.

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.