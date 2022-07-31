Mint Morning Digest: ITR filing last date, Ola-Uber merger and more

Mint Morning Digest: ITR filing last date, Ola-Uber merger and more3 min read . 08:02 AM IST
Read the top business news, equity market precursors, and economic and banking news updates from India and across the world for 31 July, 2022.
Income Tax filing last date: No extension of due date; over 5 crore ITRs filed so far
Income Tax filing last date: Today is the last date (July 31) of filing your income tax return (ITR). While many taxpayers and individuals have been urging the Government to extend the last date, it is expected that there will be no extension of the last date this year like the previous two years. Individual and taxpayers who are still waiting to file their ITR, do it today. Read more here.
RBI MPC meeting to US job data: 5 factors that may impact stock market this week
Following strong global cues and return of foreign investors (FPIs and FIIs), Indian stock finished higher on third straight session on Friday. In the week gone by, Nifty 50 index gained 2.62 per cent last week whereas it logged 8.70 per cent monthly gain in July 2022. Similarly, BSE Sensex shot up 2.67 per cent las week while it recorded monthly gain of 8.50 per cent in July 2022. Read more here.
Ola-Uber merger: Here's all you need to know; 10 points
The cab aggregators, Ola and Uber were reported to be heading towards their merger, however, both the companies denied the media reports. The two companies have been slugging it out in an intensely competitive Indian market and have spent billions in incentives and discounts to passengers. Read more here.
Bank of Baroda to divest up to 12.5% stake in insurance arm IndiaFirst
Bank of Baroda will divest up to a 12.5% stake in the insurance arm IndiaFirst Life Insurance Company through an offer for sale in the initial public offer (IPO) of the insurer or any other mode. The Bank's board of directors in a meeting on Saturday approved 12.5% of shares divestment in IndiaFirst Life. Read More Here.
Kejriwal govt considering one month extension to its new excise policy
Amid the national capital looking at a major liquor shortage in the coming days with private wine and beer stores going to shut shop from 1 August, Arvind Kejriwal-led Delhi government is considering one month extension to its new excise policy. Read more here.
Will monkeypox outbreak boost the shares of some companies? Read here
Amid the monkeypox outbreak across the world, investors are bagging up the shares of companies in various sectors that could benefit from the race to quell the disease. According to news reported by Bloomberg, shares of vaccine producers, antiviral drug makers and protective equipment manufactures witness an active demand as these delivered gains to investors during the Covid-19 pandemic. Read more here.
US President Joe Biden tests positive for COVID-19 again
Days after testing negative for noval coronavirus, United States President Joe Biden was tested or COVID-19 again on 30 July, an official statement from White House said. Physician Kevin O'Connor noted that it represents 'rebound' positivity. Read more here.
A swelling mountain of bills plagues India’s power industry
A growing pile of unpaid bills in India’s power sector is risking the country’s development, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, urging states to clear up their arrears to help modernize power systems. Read more here.
Bengal cabinet, TMC party reshuffle soon: Is Abhishek Banerjee looking at a bigger role?
As hinted by Trinamool Congress (TMC) supremo Mamata Banerjee earlier this week, the party is likely to see a major organisational overhaul in the coming day along with a reshuffle of the state cabinet. This comes after the arrest of heavy-weight (now-suspended) leader Partha Chatterjee in a multi-crore SSC scam. As per sources close to TMC, the move is likely to give an image makeover to the party following the scam probe. Read more here.
