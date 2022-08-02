Mint Morning Digest: Jio's 88,078 crore in 5G, ITC net profit beats estimates

Read the top business news, equity market precursors, and economic and banking news updates from India and across the world for 2nd August, 2022.
Jio emerges top buyer in spectrum auction
Mukesh Ambani’s Reliance Jio Infocomm Ltd emerged as the top buyer in a government auction of airwaves, spending ₹88,078 crore, more than double that of second-placed Bharti Airtel Ltd. Read more
ITC net profit up 38.35% in June quarter
ITC Ltd, on Monday beat Street expectations with a 38.35% rise in June quarter standalone net profit. Profit in the three months ended 30 June climbed to ₹4,169.38 crore from ₹3,013.49 crore a year earlier. Operating revenue grew 41.3% to ₹18,320.16 crore from ₹12,959.15 crore a year ago.
For banks, rising interest rates come with a flipside
Interest rate increases by banks are expected to boost earnings, although analysts are worried higher borrowing costs may also dent demand for loans, putting brakes on banks’ improving asset quality. Read more
Zomato’s net loss nearly halves to ₹186 cr in Q1
Zomato Ltd cut its loss by nearly half in the June quarter from the preceding three months, as the food delivery platform focused on profitability amid a steep erosion in its share price. Read more
Factory output at 8-month high in July
India’s manufacturing activity grew at its fastest pace in eight months in July, driven by better demand conditions and a pick-up in sales, showed a private survey on Monday. The S&P Global India Manufacturing Purchasing Managers Index (PMI) rose to 56.4 in July from 53.9 in June. Read more
