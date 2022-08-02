Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Readse-paperNewslettersIFSC Code Finder NewMintGenieFor You
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.
Sign out
e-paper
OPEN APP
Home / News / India /  Mint Morning Digest: Jio's 88,078 crore in 5G, ITC net profit beats estimates

Mint Morning Digest: Jio's 88,078 crore in 5G, ITC net profit beats estimates

Mint Morning Digest
1 min read . 07:03 AM ISTLivemint

Read the top business news, equity market precursors, and economic and banking news updates from India and across the world for 2nd August, 2022.

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Jio emerges top buyer in spectrum auction

Mukesh Ambani’s Reliance Jio Infocomm Ltd emerged as the top buyer in a government auction of airwaves, spending 88,078 crore, more than double that of second-placed Bharti Airtel Ltd. Read more

Jio emerges top buyer in spectrum auction

Mukesh Ambani’s Reliance Jio Infocomm Ltd emerged as the top buyer in a government auction of airwaves, spending 88,078 crore, more than double that of second-placed Bharti Airtel Ltd. Read more

ITC net profit up 38.35% in June quarter

ITC Ltd, on Monday beat Street expectations with a 38.35% rise in June quarter standalone net profit. Profit in the three months ended 30 June climbed to 4,169.38 crore from 3,013.49 crore a year earlier. Operating revenue grew 41.3% to 18,320.16 crore from 12,959.15 crore a year ago.

ITC net profit up 38.35% in June quarter

ITC Ltd, on Monday beat Street expectations with a 38.35% rise in June quarter standalone net profit. Profit in the three months ended 30 June climbed to 4,169.38 crore from 3,013.49 crore a year earlier. Operating revenue grew 41.3% to 18,320.16 crore from 12,959.15 crore a year ago.

For banks, rising interest rates come with a flipside

Interest rate increases by banks are expected to boost earnings, although analysts are worried higher borrowing costs may also dent demand for loans, putting brakes on banks’ improving asset quality. Read more

For banks, rising interest rates come with a flipside

Interest rate increases by banks are expected to boost earnings, although analysts are worried higher borrowing costs may also dent demand for loans, putting brakes on banks’ improving asset quality. Read more

Zomato’s net loss nearly halves to 186 cr in Q1

Zomato Ltd cut its loss by nearly half in the June quarter from the preceding three months, as the food delivery platform focused on profitability amid a steep erosion in its share price. Read more

Zomato’s net loss nearly halves to 186 cr in Q1

Zomato Ltd cut its loss by nearly half in the June quarter from the preceding three months, as the food delivery platform focused on profitability amid a steep erosion in its share price. Read more

Factory output at 8-month high in July

India’s manufacturing activity grew at its fastest pace in eight months in July, driven by better demand conditions and a pick-up in sales, showed a private survey on Monday. The S&P Global India Manufacturing Purchasing Managers Index (PMI) rose to 56.4 in July from 53.9 in June. Read more

Factory output at 8-month high in July

India’s manufacturing activity grew at its fastest pace in eight months in July, driven by better demand conditions and a pick-up in sales, showed a private survey on Monday. The S&P Global India Manufacturing Purchasing Managers Index (PMI) rose to 56.4 in July from 53.9 in June. Read more

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.