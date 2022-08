KKR and Co. Inc. on Tuesday sold its entire stake in hospital chain Max Healthcare Institute Ltd for around ₹9,400 crore, marking the private equity giant’s largest exit from an Indian firm. Read More Here.

Amul, Mother Dairy to hike milk prices by ₹2 per litre from today

Milks prices are set to increase from today as leading milk suppliers Amul and Mother Dairy has announced a price hike of ₹2 per litre on account of rising input costs.

Maharashtra announces 3% DA hike govt employees

The dearness allowance (DA) for government employees in Maharashtra has increased by 3%, according to a statement from the Chief Minister's Office on August 16. It stated that the choice was made during a cabinet meeting presided over by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde. It stated that the new DA would take effect in August itself. According to the CMO statement, the dearness allowance has been increased to 34% of the basic pay.

Adani Logistics to buy Navkar’s inland container depot in Gujarat for ₹835 cr

Adani Logistics Ltd (ALL), a unit of Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd, on Tuesday said it has signed a definitive agreement to acquire an inland container depot (ICD) from Navkar Corporation Ltd for an enterprise value of ₹835 crore.

SpiceJet, Maran agree on mediation

The Supreme Court on Tuesday said it would consider a joint request for mediation between SpiceJet Ltd and Kalanithi Maran to settle a protracted share transfer dispute.

Making sense of SoftBank’s long road to redemption

Even the biggest are fallible. Last week laid bare the many vulnerabilities of the two SoftBank Vision Funds (SVFs). The biggest and boldest riders in technology investing, with a total portfolio of $154 billion, lost about $17 billion in the June-ended quarter. In doing so, they revealed their inherent fragility to weak public and currency markets, and the travails of investing in technology businesses.

MSCI India bucks trend, outdoes emerging markets

Thanks to the rebound in Indian stock markets since June, the MSCI India index is now negatively correlated with the broader MSCI Emerging Markets (EM) index for 20 months, setting it on course for the longest such stretch since it was created in 1993.

Railways to revamp its reservation system to weed out ‘malafide users’

Once considered the most stressful aspect of a train journey, the three-decade-old passenger reservation system of the Indian Railways is set for another revamp that could see the weeding out of "malafide users" gaming the system with fake IDs.

Elon Musk is buying Manchester United

Elon Musk has declared that he is purchasing Manchester United Plc, a British football team. In a series of tweets, the Tesla CEO asserted that he backed both the right and left halves of the Democratic and Republican parties. Musk is a frequent Twitter user who has a history of trolling the media and making jokes about them. The media pays great attention to what he says.

Ikea operator to invest over ₹7,000 cr in India

Ingka Centres, part of Sweden's Ingka Group which also runs Ikea retail stores, said on Tuesday that it will invest €900 million (about ₹7,266 crore) to build two mega shopping centres in the Delhi-NCR.