Mint Morning Digest: Mukesh Ambani's big plans, NIC to raise $250cr, and more

Mint Morning Digest: Mukesh Ambani's big plans, NIC to raise $250cr, and more2 min read . 08:02 AM IST
Read top business news, equity market precursors, and economic and banking news updates from India and across the world for 30 August, 2022.
Reliance Industries Ltd chairman Mukesh Ambani unveiled mega investment plans totalling ₹2.75 trillion and outlined a succession plan, positioning the conglomerate for its next growth phase to double the group’s value by 2027, or the end of what it termed its golden decade. Read more
The maker of natural ice cream brand NIC is in early discussions with several mid-market private equity firms to raise ₹250-300 crore ($31.3-37.5 million), said two people aware of the matter. Read more
The Delhi high court on Monday set aside an arbitral award of over $562.2 million in favour of Devas Multimedia Pvt. Ltd, over the sudden termination of its agreement with the Indian Space Research Organisation’s (Isro’s) commercial arm Antrix, offering relief to the government. Read more
A new import ban imposed on hundreds of military sub-systems and components has brought India’s quest for indigenization into sharper focus, set goals for local defence manufacturers and turned the spotlight on the road ahead for attaining meaningful self-reliance, officials tracking the development said on Monday. Read more
Free Trade Agreement talks with India’s eleventh largest export market Canada have gathered pace with the two sides set to begin the fourth round next month. New Delhi and Ottawa relaunched trade negotiations in March after a gap of nearly 10 years. Read more
Indian companies are increasingly looking to move away from the work-from-home model with the adverse effects of the COVID-19 pandemic waning. The re-adoption of work from office trends augurs well for office space demand. Read more
