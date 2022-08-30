Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
Home / News / India /  Mint Morning Digest: Mukesh Ambani's big plans, NIC to raise $250cr, and more

Mint Morning Digest: Mukesh Ambani's big plans, NIC to raise $250cr, and more

2 min read . 08:02 AM ISTLivemint

Read top business news, equity market precursors, and economic and banking news updates from India and across the world for 30 August, 2022.

Ambani charts plan to  double  RIL’s  value

Reliance Industries Ltd chairman Mukesh Ambani unveiled mega investment plans totalling 2.75 trillion and outlined a succession plan, positioning the conglomerate for its next growth phase to double the group’s value by 2027, or the end of what it termed its golden decade. Read more

Ice cream brand NIC aims to raise $250cr

The maker of natural ice cream brand NIC is in early discussions with several mid-market private equity firms to raise 250-300 crore ($31.3-37.5 million), said two people aware of the matter. Read more

HC sets aside $562.2 million arbitral award in Devas case

The Delhi high court on Monday set aside an arbitral award of over $562.2 million in favour of Devas Multimedia Pvt. Ltd, over the sudden termination of its agreement with the Indian Space Research Organisation’s (Isro’s) commercial arm Antrix, offering relief to the government. Read more

Defence import bans linked to domestic manufacturing

A new import ban imposed on hundreds of military sub-systems and components has brought India’s quest for indigenization into sharper focus, set goals for local defence manufacturers and turned the spotlight on the road ahead for attaining meaningful self-reliance, officials tracking the development said on Monday. Read more

India-Canada FTA: 4th round of negotiations from September

Free Trade Agreement talks with India’s eleventh largest export market Canada have gathered pace with the two sides set to begin the fourth round next month. New Delhi and Ottawa relaunched trade negotiations in March after a gap of nearly 10 years. Read more

All is not hunky-dory in office space sector

Indian companies are increasingly looking to move away from the work-from-home model with the adverse effects of the COVID-19 pandemic waning. The re-adoption of work from office trends augurs well for office space demand. Read more

