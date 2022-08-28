Read top business news, equity market precursors, and economic and banking news updates from India and across the world for 28 August, 2022.
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
Govt bans export of wheat flour, semolina to curb rising prices
Notifying a decision of the union Cabinet, the Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT), however, said that exports of these items would be allowed subject to permission of the government of India in certain cases. Read more
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
Govt bans export of wheat flour, semolina to curb rising prices
Notifying a decision of the union Cabinet, the Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT), however, said that exports of these items would be allowed subject to permission of the government of India in certain cases. Read more
Maruti Suzuki open to partnerships to secure supply chain, says R C Bhargava
To secure its future supply chain and maintain its leadership position, India's top automaker Maruti Suzuki is mulling to form partnerships with auto part makers, Chairman R C Bhargava said. Read more
Maruti Suzuki open to partnerships to secure supply chain, says R C Bhargava
To secure its future supply chain and maintain its leadership position, India's top automaker Maruti Suzuki is mulling to form partnerships with auto part makers, Chairman R C Bhargava said. Read more
Noida Supertech twin towers demolition today
The nine-year saga leading up to the demolition of the Supertech twin towers is all set to culminate on Sunday at 2.30 pm. The demolition of the Apex (32 storeys) and Ceyane (29 storeys) towers would leave behind approximately 35,000 cubic metres of debris that would take at least three months to be cleared. Read more
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Noida Supertech twin towers demolition today
The nine-year saga leading up to the demolition of the Supertech twin towers is all set to culminate on Sunday at 2.30 pm. The demolition of the Apex (32 storeys) and Ceyane (29 storeys) towers would leave behind approximately 35,000 cubic metres of debris that would take at least three months to be cleared. Read more
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Banks hike FD rates. Good time to invest in fixed deposits?
After three consecutive repo rate hikes by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), several banks have raised interest rates on fixed deposits (FDs). HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, IndusInd, IDBI Bank are among those lenders that have hiked interest on term deposits recently. Smaller and new private banks are also offering lucrative rates to general public as well as senior citizens. In August, the central bank increased repo rates by 50 basis points to 5.4 percent. Read more
Banks hike FD rates. Good time to invest in fixed deposits?
After three consecutive repo rate hikes by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), several banks have raised interest rates on fixed deposits (FDs). HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, IndusInd, IDBI Bank are among those lenders that have hiked interest on term deposits recently. Smaller and new private banks are also offering lucrative rates to general public as well as senior citizens. In August, the central bank increased repo rates by 50 basis points to 5.4 percent. Read more
Tata Motors launches JET edition of Nexon, Harrier and Safari
Tata Jet SUV range will be equipped with redesigned interiors featuring dual-tone Oyster White & Granite black tones. The interior will have features like ventilated seats, electric sunroof with tilt function and an air purifier with AQi display. Read more
Tata Motors launches JET edition of Nexon, Harrier and Safari
Tata Jet SUV range will be equipped with redesigned interiors featuring dual-tone Oyster White & Granite black tones. The interior will have features like ventilated seats, electric sunroof with tilt function and an air purifier with AQi display. Read more