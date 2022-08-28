Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
Home / News / India /  Mint Morning Digest: Noida Twin Tower demolition today, banks hike FD rates and more

Mint Morning Digest: Noida Twin Tower demolition today, banks hike FD rates and more

1 min read . 08:01 AM ISTLivemint

Read top business news, equity market precursors, and economic and banking news updates from India and across the world for 28 August, 2022.

Govt bans export of wheat flour, semolina to curb rising prices

Notifying a decision of the union Cabinet, the Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT), however, said that exports of these items would be allowed subject to permission of the government of India in certain cases. Read more

Maruti Suzuki open to partnerships to secure supply chain, says R C Bhargava

To secure its future supply chain and maintain its leadership position, India's top automaker Maruti Suzuki is mulling to form partnerships with auto part makers, Chairman R C Bhargava said. Read more

Noida Supertech twin towers demolition today

The nine-year saga leading up to the demolition of the Supertech twin towers is all set to culminate on Sunday at 2.30 pm. The demolition of the Apex (32 storeys) and Ceyane (29 storeys) towers would leave behind approximately 35,000 cubic metres of debris that would take at least three months to be cleared. Read more

Banks hike FD rates. Good time to invest in fixed deposits?

After three consecutive repo rate hikes by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), several banks have raised interest rates on fixed deposits (FDs). HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, IndusInd, IDBI Bank are among those lenders that have hiked interest on term deposits recently. Smaller and new private banks are also offering lucrative rates to general public as well as senior citizens. In August, the central bank increased repo rates by 50 basis points to 5.4 percent. Read more

Tata Motors launches JET edition of Nexon, Harrier and Safari

Tata Jet SUV range will be equipped with redesigned interiors featuring dual-tone Oyster White & Granite black tones. The interior will have features like ventilated seats, electric sunroof with tilt function and an air purifier with AQi display. Read more

