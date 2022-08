Tata Group-backed Indian Hotels Company (IHCL) has emerged as a multi-bagger as its shares hit a fresh 52-week high on Thursday. IHCL is into the Indian hospitality business. Imagine, if rather than taking a vacation, you would have invested the money in IHCL shares a year ago. By today, investors would be sitting on triple-digit growth in their wealth. Or better, if invested in the shares two years ago, then investors would be garnering more than a 3-folds jump in their wealth. Read more