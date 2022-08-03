Mint Morning Digest: RBI MPC meeting, trade deficit, Zawahiri death and more

Mint Morning Digest: RBI MPC meeting, trade deficit, Zawahiri death and more3 min read . 08:10 AM IST
Read the top business news, equity market precursors, and economic and banking news updates from India and across the world for 3 August, 2022.
RBI MPC meet starts today: Repo rate hike on the cards after Fed’s aggressive push
The three-day Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) meeting is scheduled to start on August 3 with the RBI governor Shaktikanta Das and other MPC members present. On August 5, the MPC's decision on the bimonthly monetary policy for FY23 will be made public. The largest issue at hand is inflation, which has reached a multi-year high and is pressuring major central banks around the world to raise interest rates. Read More Here.
Trade deficit at record $31 bn, exports slide after 19 months
India’s trade deficit swelled to a record $31.02 billion in July, as imports of goods surged despite curbs and merchandise exports contracted for the first time in 20 months. Read More Here.
Monsoon, festivals seen driving FMCG sales
India’s fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) industry may grow 8-10% in value terms in 2022, led by price hikes, market researcher NielsenIQ said, aided by the festive season and the tailwinds of a good monsoon in the second half of the year. Although NielsenIQ did not offer sales volume estimates for the year, the sector reported an overall 2.4% volume decline in the six months to 30 June, it said. Read More Here.
Rupee stages a comeback on FPIs’ return, lower crude prices
The rupee strengthened to 78.49 against the dollar on Tuesday to reach its strongest level in a month, buoyed by lower crude prices and the return of foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) to the Indian markets. The currency, however, failed to hold on to the gains, falling 0.32% from the previous day’s 79.02 to close at 78.71 to the dollar. The rupee has appreciated by 1.19% since 27 July, after weakening more than 7% this year. Read More Here.
Centre revises windfall tax levied on crude, diesel and jet fuel
The government has once again revised the newly-introduced windfall tax levied on crude, diesel and jet fuel (ATF), according to a government notification issued on Tuesday. Read More Here.
After Zawahiri's death, US warns its travelers of increased violence risk
A day after Taliban confirmed Al Qaeda leader Ayman al-Zawahiri been killed in a CIA drone strike in Afghanistan, the US State Department warned Americans traveling abroad they may face an increased risk of violence. Read More Here.
CNG, PNG up for fifth time this year in Mumbai
The prices of Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) and domestic Piped Natural Gas (PNG) increased in Mumbai from the midnight of August 2. This is the fifth time that there has been an increase in the prices of CNG and PNG in the metropolitan city. Read More Here.
Telecom debt to touch ₹6 trillion
The telecom industry’s debt levels are set to climb to ₹6 trillion, from ₹4.7 trillion currently, with companies having made commitments of more than ₹1.5 trillion towards spectrum payments plus interest over the next two decades. Read More Here.
SpiceJet: DGCA receives de-registration request for Boeing 737-800 aircraft
SpiceJet’s lessor, Alterna Aircraft Ltd, located in Ireland, has urged the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) to de-register its aircraft. In its Monday appeal to India's aviation regulator, Alterna did not state why one of its Boeing 737-800 planes should be deregistered. Read More Here.
Adani says 5G foray is first step toward integrated digital infra
Adani Data Networks, the digital connectivity solutions arm of the Adani Group, has acquired the right to use 400MHz of spectrum in the 26GHz band to enter the industrial 5G space. Read More Here.
