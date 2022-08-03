Mint Morning Digest: RBI MPC meeting, trade deficit, Zawahiri death and more

The rupee strengthened to 78.49 against the dollar on Tuesday to reach its strongest level in a month, buoyed by lower crude prices and the return of foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) to the Indian markets. The currency, however, failed to hold on to the gains, falling 0.32% from the previous day’s 79.02 to close at 78.71 to the dollar. The rupee has appreciated by 1.19% since 27 July, after weakening more than 7% this year. Read More Here.