Mint Morning Digest: RBI on PSBs privatisation, monkeypox test kit and More

Mint Morning Digest: RBI on PSBs privatisation, monkeypox test kit and More2 min read . 08:33 AM IST
Read the top business news, equity market precursors, and economic and banking news updates from India and across the world for 20 August, 2022.
Read the top business news, equity market precursors, and economic and banking news updates from India and across the world for 20 August, 2022.
MPC backs front-loading rate hikes to bring down inflation
MPC backs front-loading rate hikes to bring down inflation
The majority of the Reserve Bank of India’s monetary policy committee members were in favour of front-loading rate increases to bring inflation within the 2-6% target range and reduce the need for aggressive rate hikes in future, minutes of its August policy meeting released on Friday showed. Read More Here.
The majority of the Reserve Bank of India’s monetary policy committee members were in favour of front-loading rate increases to bring inflation within the 2-6% target range and reduce the need for aggressive rate hikes in future, minutes of its August policy meeting released on Friday showed. Read More Here.
RBI clarifies on recent bulletin article on privatisation of public sector banks
RBI clarifies on recent bulletin article on privatisation of public sector banks
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Friday clarified on a recent bulletin article on privatisation of public sector banks. Adopting a “big bang" approach to privatisation of PSBs would do more harm than good, said the article published by the RBI on Thursday, instead batting for a more gradual withdrawal of state control. Read More Here.
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Friday clarified on a recent bulletin article on privatisation of public sector banks. Adopting a “big bang" approach to privatisation of PSBs would do more harm than good, said the article published by the RBI on Thursday, instead batting for a more gradual withdrawal of state control. Read More Here.
Adani Power to acquire DB Power for ₹7,017 crore
Adani Power to acquire DB Power for ₹7,017 crore
Adani Power Ltd has agreed to acquire DB Power in a cash transaction at an enterprise value of ₹7,017 crore as India’s largest private thermal power producer seeks to expand its capacity. Read More Here.
Adani Power Ltd has agreed to acquire DB Power in a cash transaction at an enterprise value of ₹7,017 crore as India’s largest private thermal power producer seeks to expand its capacity. Read More Here.
Paytm on track to become profitable next year: CEO Vijay Shekhar Sharma
Paytm on track to become profitable next year: CEO Vijay Shekhar Sharma
Financial services platform Paytm has no plans to expand internationally or make any acquisitions, the company’s management told shareholders on Friday, even as it reiterated its plan to turn operationally profitable by September-end 2023. Read More Here.
Financial services platform Paytm has no plans to expand internationally or make any acquisitions, the company’s management told shareholders on Friday, even as it reiterated its plan to turn operationally profitable by September-end 2023. Read More Here.
India's first indigenous monkeypox test kit launched
India's first indigenous monkeypox test kit launched
India has developed the first indigenously-developed RT-PCR kit for testing monkeypox disease. Developed by Transasia Bio-Medicals, the kit was unveiled by Principal Scientific Adviser to the Centre Ajay Kumar Sood. Read More Here.
India has developed the first indigenously-developed RT-PCR kit for testing monkeypox disease. Developed by Transasia Bio-Medicals, the kit was unveiled by Principal Scientific Adviser to the Centre Ajay Kumar Sood. Read More Here.
Partial return of rail concessions for elderly likely
Partial return of rail concessions for elderly likely
Indian Railways is willing to restore fare concessions for senior citizens in select classes after a parliamentary panel recommended restoring benefits for the neediest, two persons aware of the development said. Read More Here.
Indian Railways is willing to restore fare concessions for senior citizens in select classes after a parliamentary panel recommended restoring benefits for the neediest, two persons aware of the development said. Read More Here.