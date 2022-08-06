Mint Morning Digest: RBI rate hike impact, coal imports drop, and more

HDFC on Friday announced the completion of the $1.1 billion Syndicated Social Loan Facility for financing affordable housing in India. The company called it the largest social loan globally and the first social ECB loan out of India. Notably, this is also the largest ECB loan deal from a Housing Finance Company/ private NBFC in the country. The HDFC loan has been priced competitively at a margin of 90 basis points over the Secured Overnight Financing Rate (SOFR). Read More Here.

