Mint Morning Digest: ReNew hydrogen plant, festive season hiring and more

Mint Morning Digest: ReNew hydrogen plant, festive season hiring and more2 min read . 08:00 AM IST
Read the top business news, equity market precursors, and economic and banking news updates from India and across the world for 29 July, 2022.
Stocks cheer Fed stance on rates
Indian benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty gained 1.87% and 1.73% respectively on Thursday as investors breathed a sigh of relief over rate hikes by the US Federal Reserve (75 bps) coming in line with expectations. A less hawkish stance of the US FED added to investor optimism. Read More.
India slashing logistics costs to power growth
India’s logistics cost, currently well above that of major economies such as the US, China and the EU, is set to become very competitive in about five years with massive efficiency gains to the economy and last mile connectivity to people even in remote areas, central ministers said at the Mint Mobility Conclave on Thursday. Read More.
Textile exporters reach out to big Australian companies
Indian textile and apparel exporters are busy tying up supply partnerships with Australian buyers even as the India-Australia interim free trade agreement awaits ratification by Canberra. Read More.
ReNew to set up hydrogen plant in Egypt
NASDAQ-listed ReNew Power has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Egyptian government agencies and a sovereign fund to set up a green hydrogen manufacturing facility at the Suez Canal Economic Zone in Egypt. Read More.
Firms face festive season hiring test as workers seek better pay and stay
Cash-strapped companies are resisting demands by blue-collar contract workers for better pay, healthcare and living quarters to shift from one state to another, forcing recruiters to look further afield for festive season hires. Read More.
Unacademy arm Relevel asks employees to apply for open positions
Edtech startup Unacademy had asked a section of employees at its subsidiary, Relevel, to apply for open positions available in group companies, or see their contracts dissolved, a move it rescinded on Thursday evening, two people in the know said. Read More.
India’s first global gold exchange IIBX to allow jewelers import precious metal
India’s first global gold exchange -- India International Bullion Exchange (IIBX) -- aims to create a regional bullion hub that will allow more jewelers to import the precious metal, Bloomberg reported on 29 July. The exchange is expected to attract dealers, refineries and foreign banks. Read More.
Delhi govt to work on rapid expansion of EV charging infrastructure
Delhi government on Thursday said that it will join hands with discoms and civic bodies to work on a coordinated strategy for the rapid expansion of electric vehicle charging infrastructure. The decision was taken at the fifth meeting of the government’s Electric Vehicle (EV) Charging Infrastructure Working Group, chaired by Vice Chairperson, Dialogue and Development Commission (DDC) of Delhi, Jasmine Shah. Read More.
Monkeypox in Maharashtra: 9 out of 10 suspected patients test negative; 1 result awaited
A senior health official said on Thursday that nine out of ten samples of suspected monkeypox infection sent to the National Institute of Virology (NIV) have tested negative for the viral disease, a senior health official said on Thursday. Read More.
