India's three private wireless operators have paid ₹17,855 crore as advance payments for the spectrum bought in an auction earlier this month, exceeding government estimates from the sale for the year.

Cabinet nod for 1.5% interest subvention on farming loans

In a boost to the farm sector, the Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved restoring the interest subvention on short-term agriculture loans for all financial institutions that will ensure steady availability of credit for the agriculture sector and support lending institutions amid rising interest rates.

Sensex zips past 60K as risk regains favour

The benchmark Sensex zoomed past the 60,000 mark on Wednesday, continuing its recent upward trajectory, as foreign portfolio investors returned to India with global risk appetite improving.

Market mayhem cuts fundraising via QIPs

Fundraising by India Inc. through the qualified institutional placement (QIP) route fell 82% in 2022, as global macro headwinds and stock market volatility reduced opportunities for companies to tap the market to raise equity.

Govt to curb Big Tech’s data collection

The Centre has started hectic deliberations over regulating Big Tech's data collection and usage policies after parliamentarians expressed their concerns over the use of data for stifling genuine competition in the market.

Singapore’s GIC set to invest in Paper Boat maker Hector

Singapore's sovereign fund GIC Pte. Ltd is looking to invest $70 million in Hector Beverages, the maker of Paper Boat beverages and packaged foods, three people aware of the development said. The deal, likely to be announced soon, values the company at $250-280 million, the people said on the condition of anonymity.

Most Indians are happy with digital world, except these groups

A large section of young urban Indians, especially men and the relatively less privileged, appear to be disillusioned with the digital world, the latest round of the YouGov-Mint-CPR Millennial Survey suggests.

Odisha floods: Over 4.67 lakh affected; govt prepares for next spell of rain

Odisha has been battling flood situation in the state due to heavy rainfall. Special Relief Commissioner, Pradeep Kumar Jena informed ANI that over 4.67 lakh people in 1,757 villages in 10 districts of Odisha have been affected so far. Amid this situation, the administration braces up for the next spell of heavy rain from Thursday as forecast by the meteorological department, P K Jena said.

Covid vaccine: Novovax's two large phase-3 trials shows high levels of protection against infection

US biotechnology major Novavax which is being manufactured by Pune-based Serum Institute of India said that two large phase-3 trials of its COVID-19 vaccine have shown high levels of protection against mild, moderate, and severe infection.