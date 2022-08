Odisha has been battling flood situation in the state due to heavy rainfall. Special Relief Commissioner, Pradeep Kumar Jena informed ANI that over 4.67 lakh people in 1,757 villages in 10 districts of Odisha have been affected so far. Amid this situation, the administration braces up for the next spell of heavy rain from Thursday as forecast by the meteorological department, P K Jena said. Read More Here.