The majority of people support moonlighting, according to a Mint poll. Moonlighting is the practice of working for one organisation while concurrently taking on additional responsibilities and occupations, usually without the employer's knowledge.

#Moonlighting in the tech sector has been a hot topic. It refers to the practice of taking up other assignments while working with an organisation.



The term "moonlighting" refers to the fact that the part-time work is often done after hours or on the weekends. When Americans started seeking for second occupations in addition to their usual 9-to-5 work to support their income, the expression gained notoriety.

As per the Mint poll, 64.5% of over 500 people who voted are of the opinion that moonlighting is an ethical practice while 23.4% consider it unethical. Around 12% of people are unsure whether to call it ethical or not.

Twitter users got engaged in discussions and shared their opinion about it. One of the users wrote, “It' not cheating! When you provide a salary of 10k and make a profit of 10 billion that's cheating that's cheating!!!! (sic)"

Another user wrote, “Why not ethical, our politicians take salary from government and they do have 100s of different business and they own them. Cricketers are MP and they do commentary, they do Advertising, they run clubs. Film Celebrities do movies and adv. And they also have business (sic)."

“Allegiance, Thoughtfullness, Truthfulness are primary columns for "Good business" and these should be respected from both sides," wrote another.

Another Twitter user wrote, “Stop with all this. The world cannot remain the same always. Companies need to accept it and move on and work on employee satisfaction."

“If an employee can complete their assignments on time and fulfill all official obligations to the satisfaction of company management,then there should be no objection if he/she moonlights to earn extra bucks.If the performance is not upto mark,the company can take action anyway," was another person’s opinion.

One more person wrote, “Employees working on multiple projects and being billed by clients but clients dont know about that. Isn't this unethical (sic)."

One user wondered, “If disclosed about the 2nd job to the employer and both the employers comply with the agreement, in this case it should be considered legitimate."

While the majority of Twitter users considered it ethical and spoke in favour of moonlighting, there were some who thought it was wrong. “absolutely unethical as it defeats the association with the values of the company that employee represents. google and aws?..BMW and MBenz .This culture is scary for me to have an employee handle my biz requirements who works for two org..What value they'll have? (sic)" he wrote.

When it comes to moonlighting, the IT industry is divided. Some people think it's unethical, while others think it's necessary at the moment. Wipro Chairman Rishad Premji called it “cheating" while CP Gurnani, the MD of Tech Mahindra, said, “If you want to do it, sure. But be open about it and share with us."