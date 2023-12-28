What does the term dunki mean?

The Punjabi word dunki, meaning to move, or hop from one place to another, has inspired the term “donkey route". The term denotes illegal border crossings via indirect routes with many stops in different countries. The final destination of many illegal migrants is the US, but they typically exploit loopholes to make it happen. They may first go to countries that allow visa on arrival from India, or use trafficking agents who get them direct visas. A popular route is to travel to Latin America or central American countries like Nicaragua first to evade tight scrutiny, and then traverse a dangerous route to the US, crossing rivers and forests.

