Burning forests: We did start the fires that rage
Summary
- Forest fires are a regular occurrence in India between November and June due to a rise in temperatures. The presence of a huge quantity of dry leaves acts as a catalyst but in 95% of the cases, fires are man-made.
The frequency and severity of forest fires triggered by climate change are on the rise, the latest being fires that have engulfed 8 of the 17 districts in Uttarakhand. What’s the impact of forest fires and how can they be brought under control? Mint finds out.
