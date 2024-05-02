How can they be controlled?

While it may be impossible to scotch fires entirely, early detection can help control them. The Forest Survey of India has been using a satellite-based fire alarm system for this. Other countries are trying out AI analysis of video streams and sensors. In the current scenario where the fire has already spread, jet spraying of water by IAF choppers has helped. These choppers can carry up to 1,000 litres of water in one trip. On a more sustainable basis, creating awareness and limiting man-forest conflict are the best way forward.