Mint Primer: China’s growth target: Should we be worried?

How deep is China’s economic woe?

It is quite bad. The industry is sitting on huge overcapacity as demand has fallen. Joblessness has risen, especially among the youth. Consumer confidence remains moribund, at levels seen during the pandemic. The property crisis is in its third year and there is no sign of it being resolved. Many of its trading partners are turning hostile and foreign investment into China is at a 30-year low. Geo-political tensions add to the problem. China’s stock market has lost $4 trillion in value since its peak in 2021.