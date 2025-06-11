Mint Primer: The monsoon outlook and its impact on India
Summary
India is struggling with a demand slowdown, especially in urban areas where prices are rising but incomes are not. Rural demand is doing better, giving hope to consumer and auto firms. But without normal rains farm incomes will suffer, denting the demand situation further.
After advancing over Kerala and parts of south and west India in record time, the monsoon is now stalled. What has affected their progress, and how will this impact various parts of the country? Mint explains.
