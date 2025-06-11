So, why has its progress stalled?

Weak weather conditions have stalled the monsoons in the western region at Mumbai and in eastern India near West Bengal, IMD officials told media outlets. Low pressure systems over the Bay of Bengal and the Arabian Sea draw southwest monsoon winds towards the north, bringing rains all over the country. These systems were stronger than usual last month, prompting the early onset of the rains. Now, both have weakened, leaving north India and the interiors of the Deccan plateau dry. This has caused heat waves in north and northwestern India; Delhi recorded its hottest day of the year yet while the intensity of rains in Mumbai has reduced.