Unified Pension Scheme: a suitable compromise for pensioners?
Summary
- Set to roll out next year, the Unified Pension Scheme is a new government initiative that combines features of the Old Pension Scheme and the National Pension Scheme
On Saturday, the Union Cabinet approved a Unified Pension Scheme (UPS) which takes a middle path between the Old Pension Scheme (OPS) and the National Pension Scheme (NPS) that came into effect in 2004. Mint looks at the pros and cons of all three:
