Unified Pension Scheme: a suitable compromise for pensioners?

Will UPS stop the shift to the old scheme?

It should as NPS’ major pain points have been addressed. This will ensure that the pension from OPS is not very different from that of UPS. Resentment against NPS rose as the quantum of pension that it gave was much lower than what pensioners got under OPS. Employees under NPS feared that if markets turn adverse, they may not get any pension at all. Over time, political parties began promising a return to OPS to win elections. To be sure, pension is a state subject and the Centre’s UPS is just a recommendation.