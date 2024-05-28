Mint Primer: Why building of highways in India is slowing down

How is fiscal 2025 likely to be?

The length of highway construction in a year is a factor of projects awarded in the previous year, which gives an indication of how a year is going to turn out in terms of highways. Last fiscal’s uptick was on the back of 12,375 km of projects being awarded in the previous fiscal. That number has come down to just 8,581 km in FY24—31% less than the previous year and way below the government’s target of 13,290 km, which indicates there are fewer projects to execute in FY25. As per CareEdge Ratings, there will be a 7-10% fall in construction of highways to 11,200 km or 31 km per day in FY25.