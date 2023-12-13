News
Why home-buying could become more affordable next year
Summary
- An interest rate cut, property prices staying at a reasonable level, salary increments and better job opportunities can all help in improving home affordability
Affordability to buy homes dipped in 2022 and 2023 after interest rates went up and property prices too shot up in some cities. However, market watchers believe that affordability may improve next year. Why is this so? Mint explores:
